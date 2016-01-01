20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien “What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Tobyhanna techs support Army, Marine Corps artillery components Operational readiness is the Army’s number one priority as advocated by Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley and emphasized across Army major command leadership, including Army Materiel Command’s Gen. Gustave F. Perna. All major Army elements from t (read more)

Focus on Architects and Engineers: Infrastructure united voters in divisive election year Before Election Day, a national poll by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) found that half of registered voters said the nation’s infrastructure has gotten worse over the last five years, and a majority of voters said roads and bridges are i (read more)

Focus on Architects and Engineers: Building typology supports dimensions of wellness International design and architecture firm Perkins Eastman announced the publication of its latest white paper, “Centers for Healthy Living: Providing Whole-Person Wellness to Seniors,” co-authored by Emily Chmielewski EDAC, and Claire Dickey AIA, who are (read more)

TCMC receives $50,000 gift to support behavioral health The Margaret Briggs Foundation, a Scranton-based charitable organization, recently announced that it has bestowed a $50,000 grant upon The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). The gift will assist two important initiatives of the college’s Behavioral Heal (read more)

The Woodlands evolves over the years By Phil Yacuboski Late one winter night, decades ago, Steven Tyler and his band Aerosmith made an unscheduled stop at The Woodlands during a snowstorm. It was after midnight, I-81 was a mess and the band was hungry. “They just wanted something to eat,” sa (read more)

Volunteers are the heart of a community Nathan Williams was born on August 7, 2013 — about three months early. Born with medical complications, the March of Dimes provided life-saving medication to help him fight. Unfortunately, Nathan lost his fight four days after he was born. “We were like, (read more)

Geisinger study: War on Terror vets not suffering more mental health disorders than Vietnam, Gulf War vets A new Geisinger Health System study, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, has found that recently deployed National Guard and Reserve veterans returning from the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) — military campaigns that started after the September 11 (read more)

Geisinger and Regeneron study finds life threatening genetic disorder is substantially underdiagnosed A study conducted by Geisinger Health System in collaboration with the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) has found that a life-threatening genetic disorder known as Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) is both underdiagnosed and undertreated. It was published (read more)

TCMC preventive medicine lecture examines nutrition's role in health The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) and the advisory board for its Preventive Medicine Program followed up on the success of the program’s inaugural event in April with another free offering to the public that examined the myriad ways proper nutrition (read more)

Penn Foster graduates more than 1,000 through workforce board partnerships Penn Foster, a leading skills solutions organization, based in Scranton, and focused on providing competencies, credentials, career pathways and employment matching for today’s evolving workforce, announced it has graduated more than 1,000 opportunity you (read more)

Giant Mktdonates to local education Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets announced a $100,000 donation to 17 Pennsylvania educational foundations which support local schools. The $100,000 donation is part of the company’s participation in Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Cr (read more)

ESU launches undergrad certificates A new initiative at East Stroudsburg University (ESU) of Pennsylvania focuses on offering certificate programs that will help students and professionals advance in their careers. Certificate programs are concentrations of courses designed to enhance knowl (read more)

America's youth suffers from history deficit Those “gotcha” moments on TV when young passersby are asked to name the first president of the U.S. and respond with quizzical looks may be funny. But, they expose the fact that American youngsters suffer from a history deficit. “It’s the reason the Grate (read more)

UofS graduate family nurse practitioner program awarded grant to improve rural health The University of Scranton’s graduate nursing program was awarded a federal traineeship grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Health Professions, for $348,500 for the 2016-2017 academic year. The grant funds will be used t (read more)

Gov. pledges early childhood education plan By Jeffrey Sheridan On Nov. 2, Gov. Tom Wolf joined U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Rep. Dwight Evans and other early childhood education advocates to discuss his fight for funding to ensure children have access t (read more)

Support for higher ed offers opportunity for students By Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D. The election of 2016 is over and U.S. Congress will now turn to evaluating — and perhaps implementing — promises made during the campaign. Moreover, our federal representatives can now begin to proactively and affirmatively ini (read more)

MIsericordia dedicates Moffat House, expands Bourger Women with Children Program A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently by Misericordia University, the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program, the Robert Y. Moffat Family Charitable Trust and friends of the university, to officially dedicate the Moffat House. The new hom (read more)