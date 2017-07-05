The second annual Jewish Family Service Community Matters recognition event was attended by more than 130 people on May 24, 2017 and raised more than $36,000 for JFS.
The event honored Morey and Sondra Myers for their dedication to the community both locally and globally as well as their contributions to JFS. Former Chief to US Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr and Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey, Mr. James Walter Brown was the guest speaker for the evening. Sondra and Morey’s son David Myers, a professor of Jewish History at UCLA, closed the evening with an emotional speech thanking his parents for their inspiration, love and dedication.
A silent auction was held with items from local businesses and the event was sponsored by more than 70 corporate sponsors and community individuals.
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosted the event which was catered by Prestige Caterers and music for the evening was provided by Daniel Jaggers and Ian Hipps courtesy of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.
Established in 1915, Jewish Family Service is a human service organization, which reflects the Jewish tradition of caring and compassion for all people in need. Through professional counseling, advocacy and educational programming, our services seek to enhance and strengthen the quality of individual, family and community life. It is this agency’s mission that drives all services and activities of Jewish Family Service.