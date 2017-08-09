Luzerne County Community College offers a two-year associate in applied science degree in Computer Systems and Security Technology. The mission of the program is to provide students with the skills necessary to work as a support technician within organizations that provide and utilize diverse IT infrastructures and to help fill the need for well-trained technicians in the continually changing field of information technology. All of the core courses within the curriculum have practical components that provide students with hands-on experience utilizing essential diagnostic hardware and software development tools. The curriculum focuses on building critical thinking and problem-solving skills with an emphasis on practical applications. Students refine their skills in the areas of operating systems, computer networks, and data security. The program also prepares students for further studies and/or certification in such areas as network engineering, information security assurance, forensic computer analysis and advanced cyber security.
John Corgan, assistant professor of technology training/curriculum development at LCCC, says, “Computer security is vital to any organization because protecting data integrity and computer services is essential to the operations of most organizations. Computer hardware devices, along with their underlying operating systems and user application software, continually evolve.” Corgan adds, “With a broad array of platforms from desktop PCs, laptops, handhelds, and now the Internet of things (IoT), technicians must on one hand be dynamic and embrace new trends that help the organization grow and at the same time remain vigilant so as to not create a vulnerability within their IT systems.”
The new Computer Systems and Security Technology program at LCCC is a combination of the College’s former Computer Systems Technology and Cyber Security Management programs. The programs were combined to better align with the PA Center for Workforce Information & Analysis and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The new program prepares students for a PA statewide High Priority Occupation (HPO). Some of the courses within the curriculum include PC Operating Systems Technology, Personal Computer Security, Digital Circuits, Cyber Crimes, Computer Forensics, Network Security Issues and Systems Networking.
“Students from this program will be well suited for employment as help desk and PC support technicians, network technicians and software/hardware field service technicians. The program is also a critical first step in preparing a student for further studies in areas such as network administrator, data center administrator and other certified information system professions,” Corgan notes. “Also, the program prepares students who are interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering Technology.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer user support specialists have a current median salary of $52,160 per year and computer network support specialists have a current median salary of $64,620. Occupations in computer and information technology are expected to experience a 12 percent job growth by 2024.
Corgan adds, “Today, desired software applications as well as new threats can be developed in days or hours. It is critical that the support technicians be able to identify and install legitimate software and critical patches. Downloading software from what appears to be a legitimate site can carry a payload of malware or needless browser toolbars. At the extreme, complete data loss or denial of services may result.
“In small organizations, a single technician may be required to support all user hardware/software as well as the network infrastructure. This technician will need to protect the system from potential vulnerabilities in server software, switches and routers,” Corgan explains. “Multiple layers of protection from physical to port level are required to keep a system secure and operational. It is vital for the technician to have an understanding of this multilevel approach so as to reduce the vulnerabilities and guard against threats,” Corgan adds.