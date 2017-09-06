Clarks Summit, PA

www.abingtonspa.com

Member since 2016

For many working professionals, taking time out of one’s schedule for relaxation often seems like an impossible task. Victoria Ralston, owner of Abington Spa in Clarks Summit, seeks to make her center into an oasis for anyone looking to unwind from a trying day. Offering a wide variety of massage therapy services, including specialized options for men as well as Reiki sessions, the staff at Abington Spa knows that the more choices they provide for their clients, the more likely they are to return.

What inspired you to start your business?

I enjoy being a massage therapist. I had a vision of what I thought the perfect spa should look like and which amenities it should offer and decided to make that vision a reality. I truly enjoy all of my clients and I wanted a place where they could realize that they are valued. I try to make each client at Abington Spa feel that he or she is getting a special, unique experience.

What types of services do you provide?

We offer 18 different massage modalities, including prenatal, cranial sacral therapy and lymphatic drainage. We also offer salon services, such as manicures and pedicures, hair services, facials and all types of waxing. We also have a variety of spa packages and men’s services.

What is Abington Spa’s most popular service?

We specialize in massage therapy, particularly therapeutic and medical massage. I completed my studies at the Finger Lakes School of Massage Therapy because of its emphasis on bodywork and hard-to-find varieties of massage, which were one of the key services I wanted to provide.

Which services do you suggest to new clients?

If a client has never had a massage, I always suggest they start with Swedish massage. It is the most common and superficial massage there is. It is both relaxing and effective. Once they have tried that, they can then experiment with the other kinds of therapeutic massage we offer.

How has your Chamber membership helped your business?

By far, the most beneficial aspect of my Chamber membership has been the networking opportunities. The Chamber puts on great mixers that are helpful to anyone in business. Also, any time I need something, I can just call the Chamber offices and they take care of me immediately.