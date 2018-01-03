Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Luzerne County Community College recently held its 26th annual history conference, “The History of Northeastern Pennsylvania: The Last 200 Years,” at the college’s Educational Conference Center. The theme of this year’s conference was “African American History.” The conference was sponsored by the LCCC social science/history department and the Luzerne County Historical Society. At the history conference, first row, from left, are Aimee E. Newell, Ph.D., Wilkes-Barre, executive director, Luzerne County Historical Society; Chris Patterson, Loganville, Georgia, Gwinnett County Public Schools; Constance E. Wynn, Wilkes-Barre, director, Rediscovering Ancestry through Culture and Education and conference presenter and Robert A. Bowell, 2nd NJ Brigade, 22 U.S.C.T. Second row: Dr. William C. Kashatus, Hunlock Creek, history conference coordinator and presenter and associate professor, social science/history, LCCC; Dr. Spencer Crew, Fairfax, Virginia, professor of history, George Mason University and conference presenter and Jim Remsen, Bala Cynwyd, author and conference presenter.