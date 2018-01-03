Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Left Micole Madrazo WEC intern presents Mary Beck certificate of achievement for the StartUP program.

by Sydney Garofolo and Carolyn Giordano

Mary Beck, owner of Central Station Marketplace and Antiques, recently held her grand opening on Small Business Saturday. Central Station Marketplace and Antiques is an emporium of antiques and much more located in Scranton.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Beck moved to Louisiana with her husband Ed and son Jay. Unfortunately, Hurricane Katrina affected Beck and her family, so they decided to move to Little Rock, Arkansas. When her son went off to college, Beck and her husband started a side business as a vendor in Little Rock to help pay for college. Being a vendor was not uncommon because emporiums and antique malls are very popular in the south.

When Beck and her family moved back to Pennsylvania, they couldn’t find a place that would allow them to rent a booth to sell their items and not have to monitor it all day. They decided to open up their own store. Since they had operated this type of business, they took that experience and opened Central Station Marketplace and Antiques. Since Beck has worked her whole life, she never thought of opening up a business she was passionate about. Her family was inspired by the south and is very happy with their decision of opening up their own emporium. It is now a full-time job and the family loves it.

So what exactly does Central Station Marketplace and Antiques store offer? The store rents spots or “booths” to different vendors monthly. These vendors sell all different items and antiques: new, old or repurposed. Every month the vendor has the option of renewing their booth or leaving it. Vendors can get different size booths depending on how much they want to sell. A huge perk about the Central Station Marketplace is that their vendors can come and go as they please. They also offer services like art classes that are offered twice a month with art instructor “Simply Sheila Studio.” They have had art classes for adults and for children with a “Mommy and Me” class. Customers can call, walk in or sign-up online if they are interested in the art classes. Central Station Marketplace also sells clothes but only new to be respectful of the goodwill.

Before Central Station Marketplace opened, Beck said it was very difficult to find the perfect place for her business. Even though there were some bumps in the road, Beck’s participation in the start-up program offered by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Center, a program of the Small Business Development Center, helped her out a lot. This program helped her gain knowledge on permits, insurance and negotiation. Currently, she only has positive things to say about her business and so do the customers. She is very appreciative of her customers and of the support from the other small businesses around her.

Beck has many plans for the Central Station Marketplace. She wants to fill up every single spot or “booth” in the store, and gain a larger customer base. Beck is inspired to one day open a warehouse to accommodate more vendors, give a better rate and have a big market.

For women entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs in general, Beck lent us a few pieces of advice. Beck said, “Don’t give up — really don’t give up”. She urges entrepreneurs to be persistent. When she was looking for places to start her business, people wouldn’t work with her or they would “not take a chance” on her. Even though it took her six to seven months to find one, she never gave up and that perseverance helped her in the long run. Her business is doing great and she cares for her vendors and wants the absolute best for them!

Check out all Central Station Marketplace and Antiques has to offer at Keyser Oak Shopping Center, Scranton, PA, and on Facebook at Central Station Marketplace and Antiques.

Sydney Garofolo and Carolyn Giordano are University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center (WEC) interns who work under the supervision of Donna Simpson, Consultant Manager.