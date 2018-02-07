NET FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NEW HEADQUARTERS BUILDING Scranton

The property enjoys a privileged location. Its visibility and easy vehicular access made it the ideal place for the location of a modern banking facility. For optimal utilization of the multi-function space, the architects conceived an 18,400-square feet, two-part scheme that reflects the public and private functions within.

The design incorporates the existing steel structure and masonry end caps, (fire stairs), of the original building. A central portion of the original building has been removed to create a focal green space and to separate the commercial transaction part of the credit union from the training/administrative office area. The customer-service area is wrapped in clear glass to invite the public in. It is enhanced with an exposed steel overhanging, colonnaded sun screen. The training area is sheltered through the use of frit glass, providing privacy and solar screening. At this side, a billboard-size screen of perforated metal displays the Credit Union logo. Running through and behind these glass volumes, a monumental and iconic orange “fin wall” provides unity to the composition. It fully reveals itself at the central green space and screen rooftop mechanical equipment.

At the rear of the building, a half bay of the original structure was shaved off to allow room for automobile queuing and a drive through banking pavilion. Here, the architects chose to keep the actual drive through, which could not be physically attached to the main structure, minimal in nature. It is expressed solely in structural painted steel. The pneumatic tubes connecting back to the interior teller station run under the driveway to the parking area. The façade at the rear is CMU and cement board siding. The area of siding reflects the break of the green space on the opposite side.

Client: Mr. Clarence Baltrusaitis, VP/Controller

NET Federal Credit Union

Phone: (570) 961-5300

Completion date: July 2017