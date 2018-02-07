Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ECONOMIC REDEVELOPMENT IN DOWNTOWN HAZLETON

Barry Isett and Associates, a multi-discipline engineering firm with three offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is involved in several Hazleton economic redevelopment projects.



The former Hazleton National Bank Building – a classic, Greek revival building that dates back to the early 20th century – is being repurposed as a new City Arts Center by the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress (DHAP). With architectural design by Hemmler + Camayd, Scranton, Isett provided environmental services as well as civil, structural, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering to renovate the first floor and mezzanine levels of the building. The project includes a new elevator, a new ADA accessible entrance and restrooms. Long range plans call for individual studios dedicated to painting, drawing, the digital arts, glass, clay, photography and graphic arts.



Just a few doors down the block, a former antique emporium known locally as the Remember When Building is being converted into an Irish-style pub called Broad and Barrow. CAN DO purchased the building and engaged Isett to undertake much-needed façade improvements. Gottstein Chiriboga Holdings, Inc. is anticipating leasing the building from CAN DO with plans to offer pub-style lunch and dinner menus, craft and domestic beers, a full bar and entertainment several nights a week. During warm weather, the pub will have an outdoor garden café that will link to the new arts center.



With a Hazleton office on West Broad Street, the Isett team is proud to play a role in the revitalization of the city. Other Pennsylvania offices are located in Wilkes-Barre, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Doylestown and Phoenixville. The company web site is barryisett.com





— Francee Fuller, Marketing Manager | BARRY ISETT & ASSOCIATES, INC.