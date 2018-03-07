Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

JILL McALARNEY

Jill McAlarney lives each day with purpose. “Each one of us was created with specific gifts and talents. I continue to explore what my gifts and talents are and what good I can do with them,” said the co-owner of Scott Greens Golf Club in Scott Township, and a pharmacist at Weis Markets in Honesdale.

As a student in pharmacy school she was told by one of her professors that pharmacy students had to take other courses besides pharmacy-related classes so that when they graduated they would be well-rounded individuals. “Well, I guess you can say that I’m a well-rounded person in my career life because I do not just have one,” she laughs. As a pharmacist with Weis Markets in Honesdale, the young woman aided in opening the pharmacy in July 2016 as the pharmacy manager. “That store is growing beyond expectation and I believe it is because of the service my pharmacy partner and I provide for our patients,” she explained. Prior to that she was employed at Kmart Pharmacy in Honesdale and was a member of the Pharmacy Advisory Board. While there she co-authored a pharmacy manual and received the Advisory Board Pharmacist of the Year award in 2010.

McAlarney is also a published author, and her first book, “Legacy of the Purpose Stone” was released in September 2017 and is available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble and iTunes. A story written in memory of her sister, Lisa, who was killed in the 1981 Mid Valley 8 accident, and her mother. “My goal with writing that book was to inspire others to consider their own lives and what they’re going to do with the time they have been given. I see that so many of us live day to day aimlessly, making poor choices in life, and missing out on true fulfillment because we don’t know how to discover what our purpose is,” she noted.

As the co-owner of Scott Greens Golf Club with her husband and WGTF top 100 golf instructor, Scotty McAlarney, the couple decided to embark upon the business adventure and discovered it was a win-win for them both. While her husband holds a business degree and has a knack for creating trends instead of following them, his wife discovered she was capable of doing great things in business. She performs administrative assistant duties such as completing documents, and she also created the course’s first website for now of which there are three.

She serves on the Valley Community Library board because she believes books and the information contained between the library walls are so important to helping people, adults and children, to become who they want to be.

At Scott Greens Golf Club, three annual scholarships are awarded each year -one in memory of her husband’s father John “Scotty” McAlarney; one in memory of her mother, Gilda Mecca, and one in the name of the golf course. “The scholarships are given to students of our “A Swing for Life” Golf Academy who have excelled in both the game of golf as well as in their academics and their involvement in the community,” she added.