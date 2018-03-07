Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

REBECCA SCHOONOVER O.D.

Dr. Rebecca Schoonover works well under pressure and the status quo is never good enough for her because she believes you get what you work for. “I like to focus my attention toward fixing issues and helping people. That makes me happy,” she explained.

As the optometrist, not only is she the doctor and owner of Schoonover Eye Care on Main Street in Peckville, she also diagnoses and treats diseases of the eye like glaucoma and macular degeneration. “We specialize in treating complex contact lens issues, ocular diseases and we see patients with a variety of eye emergencies. My practice is more than just glasses and contacts,” explained the doctor.

Dr. Schoonover is in charge of all office operations from electronic health record implementation, continuing education staff trainings and patient scheduling, as well as overseeing billing and coding in her many roles as owner, CEO and CFO. While the business is growing and moving into a space four times as large as its present location, the Optometrist is learning to delegate office responsibilities to her staff so she can focus on her role as the doctor. “One thing I do on a daily basis that I love is help my patients choose new glasses. It is the best part of my day when I help a patient select the perfect frame,” she explained.

“In our practice we treat patients like family and friends. We are compassionate, friendly and caring. I love helping and getting involved. I enjoy being busy and tackling issues and getting my hands dirty. I am a worker bee. I do this because I have the ability to juggle many tasks at once and see things through to completion,” she noted.

Besides a deep passion and desire to always learn and strive for perfection, she surrounds herself with honest, kind and hard working people. She is blessed with family and friends who support her and will always be there for her. “They are beyond proud of me, but I am toughest on myself. I want to be the best. I want to fix problems and I listen to what my patients need help with,” she added.

Dr. Schoonover is a member of the American Optometric Association, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Optometric Society, the American Academy of Optometry, the Pennsylvania Optometric Association, Beta Sigma Kappa Optometry Honor Society, the Junior League of Scranton and Friends of the Blind for the Lackawanna Blind Association and is a licensed optometrist in Pennsylvania and Florida.

‘‘I am happy to invest in our local community by creating new jobs and keeping business in the valley. I purchased and renovated our new building at 240 Main Street and am transforming it into a modern optical showroom and eye care clinic. This will help us give extraordinary service to our patients and enable us to continue to grow. I am looking forward to our move which is scheduled for this spring. . . My mission is to keep giving back, keep staying active, keep listening to our patients and keep up the good work,” she concluded.