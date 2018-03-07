Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

DEBORAH MOZAL

Deborah Mozal’s personal mantra is “knowledge is power.” Communication in her line of work is crucial, she notes, and as manager at Community Regional Credit Union, she impresses upon employees that the industry is constantly changing and there is no room for stagnation.

Mozal began her career in accounting with the Department of Army at Tobyhanna Army Depot. She earned an associate of arts in business administration from Keystone Junior College and a bachelor of science in economics and finance from the University of Scranton. Having found herself employed in the accounting field, she continued her education to complete all of her accounting credits while at the Depot.

Her mother was the president of the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital Federal Credit Union when the treasurer suddenly passed away and Mozal was asked to become the assistant treasurer. Within a few short months, Mozal had assumed the position of the manager at the credit union and has continued her employment with the credit union movement for the past 26 years. “The credit union industry itself is a unique industry and lends itself to community involvement which can be very rewarding on a personal level with the philosophy ‘people helping people.’”

Mozal recently secured a leadership grant from the Office of Small Credit Union Initiatives with the National Credit Union Administration and one of her employees is pursuing her Financial Counseling Certification and attending Penn State University’s accounting certificate program with funding from the grant. The funds will also allow Mozal to attend the Credit Union Development Education program later this year. “This program provides critical lessons in cooperative principles, credit union philosophy and international development issues while incorporating challenges credit unions face today,” she noted.

Professionally, she has served on the NEPA Chapter of Credit Unions as a director and treasurer; the Legislative Day Task Force with Pennsylvania Credit Union Association; the membership committee of the CFO Council for the Credit Union National Association; and the Community Outreach Committee of the Global Women’s Leadership Network, an arm of the World Council of Credit Unions supporting the Weinberg Foodbank and their Thanksgiving food campaign and Luzerne County Dress for Success.

At the credit union, employees participate in Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army Giving Tree, Paint Pittston Pink 5K and the American Heart Walk. “This past holiday season, we held an open house with the U.S. Marine Corps and Santa Claus. We collected toys and monetary donations for the Marines, while entertaining community children, complete with Santa’s goody bag,” noted Mozal.

Mozal believes she is extremely blessed to do something she loves for most of her adult life. “Every day is a new challenge, sometimes frustrating, but rarely boring,” she admits, “We help people purchase their dream home, their dream car or just take their dream vacation. Sometimes we just help people to pay their heating bills or pay for their children’s college textbooks. Everyday, we make just a little bit of difference in someone’s life, she concluded.