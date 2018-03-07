Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

LAUREN HAZZOURI

Dr. Lauren Hazzouri believes that each person has a purpose. “To tap into all that we are, it is our duty to shed the impact of society, so that we can bring all that we are into - all that we do. The only goal for any of us is to be our authentic selves because that is how we make our lives matter,” explained the licensed psychologist.

Hazzouri is the founder of The Practice, a community of women getting radical with their own being in relentless pursuit of self. The Practice was born from Dr. Hazzouri’s desire to de-stigmatize and normalize caring for mental health through a radical new approach: interactive, community-building experiences both on and offline.

The doctor is also the founder of Hazzouri Psychology, where she’s carved out a successful niche treating girls and women who are trying hard and yet not getting satisfaction. Through her life experience and training, she has developed a curriculum that allows women to live meaningful lives and feel fulfilled doing so.

Hazzouri graduated from Scranton Prep and Phi Beta Kappa from Penn Sate University, then earned both her master’s degree and doctoral degree from Marywood University. “After years of working in my private practice, I wanted to bring my message and expertise to a larger demographic. My goal was to bring evidence-based psychology to the masses especially, to girls and women,” she noted. She began contributing to a variety of online publications, networking in New York City, working with some of the top thought leaders in the country, when The Practice was born.

Being a psychologist is a tremendous responsibility with many tasks that vary depending on the day and whether she is working at Hazzouri Psychology, engaged in one-on-one psychotherapy, or working at The Practice, which often requires travel across the country and internationally, hosting events, talking to women’s organizations, and conducting The Practice Pop-ups including The Practice Ceremony performed at the Scranton Cultural Center every six weeks. It is a 90-minute communal ritual designed to help people to individually and collectively heal, grow and BE who they truly are, forming a deeper awareness and appreciation for ourselves and others. “It feels like a workout for your spirit, combining the sacred arts of music and movement with evidence-based insights and practices of western psychology and eastern philosophy,” she explained.

Hazzouri partners with Gurls Talk, a safe space for girls and women to talk mental health. She chats it up each week on Self Service, a top-rated wellness podcast on The Girlboss Network. She serves as contributor and advisor to Levo Institute and was recently featured in both British Vogue and German Glamour for her work inspiring girls and women internationally.

Hazzouri was named Evan Pugh Scholar at Penn State, earned the psychology/statistics award at Penn State, the Psychology Media award from the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, the Shining Star from The Junior League of Scranton and was named Northeast Woman by The Scranton Times.

She is a member of the Dreamers/Doers, The Wing, the Pennsylvania Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association.