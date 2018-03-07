Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

MICHAELEEN T. SULTZER

“Good, better, best, never let it rest until your good is better and your better, best” is the philosophy by which Michaeleen T. Sultzer lives her life. As the owner of Sultzer Monument, in Chinchilla, she devotes her life to family and her work always remembering the verse her late husband once told her.

Her responsibilities in her job include the entire operations of Sultzer Monument. This includes sales, purchasing monuments, markers and mausoleums and any work to be done in cemeteries. She also insures the cleaning of monuments, lettering and repairs that need to be done. The replacement of monuments is also very important and she guides the workmen who do this job in local cemeteries.

Sultzer’s deceased husband, Thomas, began the family business in 1950. “We have been in the same location since he purchased the property in 1959. He taught me every phase of the business so that I was able to continue myself after his passing in January 1987,” she noted.

Meticulous in her work, she follows every order she receives from the time of sale to completion of each order and each customer is given her full attention. “Because I sell a product that is everlasting and meant to be in cemeteries forever, I do not approach families to make a purchase too soon after their loved one’s demise. I know their sorrow generally makes clear thinking difficult and it is a most vulnerable time in their lives. A suitable everlasting memorial should be done thoughtfully and carefully because it will suitably represent their loved one’s life for eternity,” she explained.

Both her husband, a fourth generation funeral director, and her father, were involved in the deathcare industry most of their lives. “I was taught at a very young age to be thoughtful and caring of the sorrow of the bereaved family of the demise of a loved one endures.”

“In my mind there is always the thought that a suitable memorial should represent a person’s life while here on earth and it is important to get a selected place of one’s choosing,” she added.

Over the years in business, the couple has donated war memorials and many cornerstones for churches and community buildings.