TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

MELISSA BENDER SIMRELL

Melissa Bender Simrell believes that anything that is worth saying is worth saying with respect and kindness. “I like to treat others as I want to be treated. I believe this carries through all aspects of my life, I try to put myself in their shoes,” stated the vice-president and wealth management advisor at Bender Wealth Management Group.

As part of a family wealth management team within Merrill Lynch, Simrell has the privilege of coming to work every day with her father and three brothers. “We work together to help individuals and institutions with their financial needs,” she explained. As a Certified Financial Planner, she aids her clients with all aspects of their financial life, from retirement planning, to insurance, education and estate planning and lending. Her main focus is addressing her clients’ goals, and then coming up with a strategy to achieve those goals.

“I truly enjoy getting to know people from all different walks of life, and it is a humbling experience forming a relationship with them and earning their trust. There is nothing more rewarding to me than sitting with a client on the day that a lifelong goal, such as retiring, actually comes to fruition and seeing the payoff of years of working together toward that goal,” she added.

Her career path has been certainly unique as she began with a degree in elementary education from the University of Scranton. Her husband and she started their family at a young age, and before she had even finished college, she was already beginning to think of different career paths. “Having grown up observing my Dad and how he helps people in his daily life, I was intrigued by the finance world and opted to follow in his footsteps,” she explained, and took a course through the Boston University Institute of Finance to earn her Certified Financial Planner designation, and has since become a Chartered Retirement Plan Counselor and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor.

Although her professional mentor has been her father, Bill Bender, who has taught her a wealth of knowledge about the business, it is her mother, Maureen Bender, who she recognizes as her lifelong mentor. She has taught her more about how to manage the big picture than anyone else, and as the most thoughtful, hard-working and selfless person in the world, she is the epitome of a role model. The mother of five children and a registered nurse, her mother worked long hours to help support the family in their early years and could always come home and make the smooth switch from work life to home life, acknowledged Simrell

Simrell’s six children - Taylor, Alana, Jenny, Nora, Price and Clara are the driving force behind everything she does and her greatest cheerleaders. “They are the reason I work so hard every day of my life, and wanting to set a positive example for them is probably what has led to most of my success,” she noted.

Her husband Chris has been the most incredible support system throughout her career. “We have an extremely busy, crazy life and I am not sure there is another person out there who could survive it with me, but together we not only make it work, but we truly enjoy it. Our goals have always been aligned, as we both want to see one another succeed, so that makes it easy to support one another,” admitted Simrell.

She laughs, “as the lucky mother of six beautiful children my community involvement at this stage of my life comes from the three different schools they attend, as well as their various extracurricular booster clubs and athletic clubs.” She has also assisted her parents with many of their fundraising endeavors by serving on committees for organizations such as Marley’s Mission, the American Red Cross and Family to Family.