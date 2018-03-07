Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

VERONICA DENDE

Veronica Dende’s philosophy is holistic. “I reject the one size fits all approach to financial planning,” said the financial advisor for Dende & Associates, Clarks Green.

Since 1992, the executive has been trying to help people plan for the security of their financial future while finding joy in learning to manage their money. “It brings satisfaction to see clients meet their needs and reach their goals and dreams. I believe that planning your finances should be fun and informative. There is lots of learning and laughter in our office and finding solutions together makes my work very satisfying,” she explains.

The financial services company plans for retirement, sets up plans for college funding, helps with life transitions including divorce and death of a loved one, assists with Social Security and Medicare questions and helps save for life goals. “If we see that our clients need an estate planning attorney or CPA, we refer them to other professionals who have expertise with tax and legal matters,” she added.

Dende believes the success of her business is due to a supportive family, the desire to keep learning each day and a genuine desire to help people feel less stressed around money. Growing up, she lived all over the country as part of a military family so she learned to make friends easily and adjust to change.

Her sister Terrie has been her greatest mentor. “She was a woman with great integrity, an unstoppable work ethic and the kindest heart I have ever known. She always encouraged me to take risks, especially when I first started my business and has been my biggest fan as it continued to grow,” she acknowledged.

Her personal philosophy is to improve in all areas of her life every. “You cannot let a bad day, or year, or decision stop you from trying to do it better,” she continued.

Her husband, Chris, and she are proud parents of four children. Dende is involved in the Abington Rotary Club, Ignatian Volunteer Corp. and a member of St. Gregory’s Parish.