TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

Cynthia Mailloux Ph.D, RN, CNE

There is no better day for Dr. Cynthia Mailloux then when she has “helped someone that she knows can never help her.” Pay it forward.

As the founding chairperson of the Department of Nursing at King’s College, Mailloux has a real passion for nursing education. “It is very rewarding to mentor students and see how once they graduate they thrive in the profession. I have always tried to empower students and colleagues to become leaders by creating opportunities for their success,” she admitted.

The professor tries to understand the health care needs of the community as well as the college and this has contributed to her success and continues to push her to develop innovative courses and programs by harnessing the power of connections.

As the chairperson of the department, she has been given the challenge of developing the new RN to BS in Nursing Program and the Innovative 1-2-1 Dual Degrees in Nursing partnership with Luzerne County Community College (LCCC). “To revise and develop nursing programs which offer strong career paths has been my passion,” she notes. Her responsibilities include recruitment, marketing, curriculum development, coordination with stakeholders, advising, and submission of proposals to all accrediting bodies.

She lives by the philosophy “do not blow out anyone else’s candle to make yours shine brighter.”

“I could not have done this without my husband and family who have always supported me and encouraged me to aspire to what I wanted to achieve. My mother has always been very supportive and has encouraged me to reach for the stars,” admitted Mailloux.

She is also a site visitor for the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) reviewing nursing programs for accreditation, and a member on many national, state and regional committees. She was selected as an American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), Wharton Executive Nurse Leadership Scholar and received the Pauly and Sidney Friedman Excellence in Service Award; Pennsylvania State Nurse Association Research Award; and the Penn State Advisory Board Award for Excellence in Teaching.

She is on the American Heart Association Board of Directors, Luzerne County Community College, Erwine’s Home Health and Hospice, and the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center Advisory Boards; member of Circle 200; Executive Leadership Wilkes-Barre, Nursing Volunteer Leadership Council (NVLC) Geisinger System; the Geisinger Research Council; and the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Safety Committee. She has served on the Northeastern Regional Cancer Association (NERCI) Board of Directors, and is a School Director for Crestwood School District.