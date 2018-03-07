Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

MIMI DOHERTY

Marion (Mimi) Doherty believes in taking risks and having the courage to go after her dreams. “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat,” is the quote by Theodore Roosevelt that Doherty often refers to.

As global marketing and sales effectiveness director at Sanofi Pasteur, she attributes her success to the lessons instilled upon her and her siblings at an early age. Her parents stressed that there was no substitute for hard work and perseverance; if we wanted to accomplish something, we had to go after it, nobody was going to do it for us. She still remembers her mom saying “if it was supposed to be easy, everyone would do it” and her dad’s infamous “Doherty’s don’t quit,” rings in her ears to date. These weren’t just mottos, Mimi was able to constantly look to her two sisters and three brothers, who have been and continue to be her constant role models.

Mimi is also the founder of Future Steps, LLC; which provides young adults with the skills needed to build connections between the classroom and the professional world and, in doing so, develop as confident, courageous and passionate future leaders. Through customized curriculum and hands-on workshops, young adults learn how make the connection between their capabilities, experiences and interests to potential areas of study, industries and jobs. They learn how to effectively communicate and position themselves to be successful as they prepare for college or job interviews. “It is exciting to work with young people and help them see their potential and believe in themselves, they are future leaders and it’s so important they place no limits on themselves or what they can become.”

Doherty received her bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and her MBA from Johns Hopkins University. She is currently pursuing a two-year certification in Organizational Behavior from Harvard University. Having lived in New York City for the past seven years, Doherty moved back to Scranton a year and half ago. During her time in NYC, she was actively involved with Step Up Women’s Network, Big Brother/Big Sister and the Catholic Charities organization. Since returning to Scranton, she has volunteered at St. Paul’s Parish and looks forward to getting more involved in the community. For Mimi, hanging out with her nine nieces and nephews and going for long runs, is the perfect combination for a great day.