TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

AMY EVERETTS

Amy Everetts is willing to take chances and believes in herself, and that is why she is enjoying great success in her life as a young businesswoman and director of development and marketing at the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science and Art.

She notes, “my success also is very much connected to the many women I have in my life personally and professionally who have provided me with encouragement, guidance and the confidence to be the best version of myself.”

As the director, Everetts is responsible for cultivating and overseeing the implementation of marketing strategies for new and existing programs and events. She plans and solicits sponsorships for all large-scale special events, as well as manages all Everhart facility rentals. A large focus of her current position is also public affairs. “By meeting with community and business leaders both one-on-one and at events, I have cultivated strong regional, business and community relationships,” she noted. She also researches, writes and manages all government, foundation and private grants.

Previously, Everetts held the position of development manager for the historic Scranton Cultural Center (SCC) at the Masonic Temple, where her duties entailed soliciting sponsorships, donor relations, grant writing and community outreach. Prior to this position, she was the educational outreach manager at the SCC responsible for coordinating educational details before, during and after events. Managing her department included writing and designing all educational marketing pieces and contacted large groups for group sales. Additionally, at the SCC, she served as the marketing coordinator where she was responsible for initiating and executing the marketing, social media and promotions for all programs, performances and fundraising events.

In 2008, she was producer for the news station WNEP-16, and led the production of the weekly 11 p.m. newscast. “I was given the freedom and privilege to determine the format of my show, write on-air copy, and integrated technical and editorial aspects to run an effective airing. I developed and seeded new relationships with community members from all walks of life; elected officials, business owners, charitable organizations, law enforcement officials and private citizens,” she noted. Prior to that she was a news producer for Blue Ridge Cable TV-13 News Pocono Report.

Her mentor has been her late mother, Kathy Dickerson, who dedicated her life to her family and helping others. “Now that I am a working mother of two, I admire how easy she made it look. She always maintained this balance of family, friends, work and even found time to volunteer. She taught me the importance of hard-work, staying positive, supporting others, finding joy and to live moment to moment,”she explained.

Everetts would not be where she is today without the love and support and her family and friends, she notes. Her life has new meaning and purpose since her son, William, 3, and daughter, Emery, 1, came into her life. She is also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.