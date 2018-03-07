Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

MICHELE McNAMARA

Michele McNamara believes life is an echo – what you send out comes back, what you sow you reap and what you give you get.

In 2007, Michele McNamara joined the Miracle-Ear family and has been providing care for patients in Northeastern Pennsylvania ever since. Her husband, Shawn, brother-in-law, Shane, and she are proud franchise owners of four Miracle-Ear Centers.

“I’ve dedicated the last 10 years of my life to serving the hearing impaired and finding the best team of compassionate, knowledgeable and hard-working professionals to assist me. It is our mission to help people reconnect with their family and friends through better hearing – we truly bring light into lives that have been dimmed by hearing loss and we do it well,” noted McNamara.

McNamara is a licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist in the states of Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, she is a member of the International Hearing Society and Pennsylvania Hearing Aid Alliance and a proud graduate of the Pennsylvania State University. She has been through extensive training with Miracle-Ear, received her Miracle-Ear Professional certification, and is trained in Live Speech Mapping and Real Ear Measurement.

“It has always been my passion to help people, and now my team and I get to do that every day. Any patient under our care will be in good hands for a long time to come,” she noted.

Her father in-law, Thomas “Skipper” McNamara who purchased his first Miracle-Ear franchise in 1983 and still operates a franchise today, has been her mentor. Skipper took the leap of faith to purchase a Miracle-Ear franchise with his business partner, Dr. Albert Shrive. “They had the fortitude and savvy to grow the franchise. Skipper always worked hard and drove sales. He groomed his sons for success, leading by example. We are now able to pay it forward. Working to groom future generations so they may have the same success,” she added.

Much of her success also comes from all the strong women in her life who give her the motivation and drive to constantly improve. Networking and aligning with people she wants to be like has always been a great learning experience for her.

The businesswoman attributes her success to hard work, team work and a positive outlook on life. “I am not afraid to roll up my sleeves and work side by side with each one of my employees. If you are going to ask someone to do something you need to be prepared to do it as well. I have tried to build consistent habits that help me achieve my goals. And as a wise older business man once said to me ‘The same things happen to all of us, it is how we react to it that set us apart.’ I know my positive outlook has always carried me far,” she added.

McNamara feels she is part of the best team with her husband, Shawn, and brother in law. “Our successful practice truly thrives because all three of us contribute our unique talents. I would not be where I am today without the constant love and support of my parents, Ronald and Bernice Mest,” she noted. And lastly, her daughter gives her strength to never quit, but to go on everyday and lead a successful and fulfilling life.

McNamara was 2003 Federated Marketing Representative of the Year; Miracle-Ear Platinum Club winners 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013; and two-time 2013 Holland Award recipient.