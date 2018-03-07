Article Tools Font size – + Share This



TOP 25 WOMEN IN BUSINESS IN NEPA

NANNETTE REFICE

Nannette Zale Refice, M.D., believes in treating others as she would like to be treated.

The doctor is the only fellowship-trained, board-certified pediatric ophthalmologist in Northeast Pennsylvania. She is president of her own practice, Nanny’s Eye Care for Kids, P.C., currently seeing patients in her office in Dunmore. Dr. Refice has practiced Pediatric Ophthalmology for nearly 20 years.

Some of her past endeavors include staff pediatric ophthalmologist at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware and at Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia and was an instructor at Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia.

Dr. Refice was born and raised in Scranton, daughter of Mrs. Ruth Zale and the late Dr. Anthony Zale. She is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and attained a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Scranton before attending medical school. She earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, in 1994. She completed a one-year internship at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, a three-year ophthalmology residency at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan and a one-year fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at Temple University Children’s Medical Center, Philadelphia.

Nan, or Nanny, as she is called by her family and friends, has had a passion for children since her early childhood. “I believe each child is unique and irreplaceable,” she states. “I care for all children as if they were my own. I have a great love for every child I treat,” she noted.

Dr. Refice treats children from birth through seventeen years of age. She specializes in treatment and surgery of childhood eye conditions, including misaligned eyes and eye movement disorders, ptosis and other eyelid conditions, tearing and lacrimal problems, refractive errors and the need for glasses, amblyopia and decreased vision, tumors in and around the eye, infantile and childhood cataracts and eye conditions as a result of premature birth at her office in Dunmore and performs surgery in local hospitals.

The Dunmore location also has an optical shop with many styles of frames, appropriate for infants to teens. Dr. Refice resides in the Green Ridge section of Scranton with her loving and devoted husband, Eddie, and their three wonderful children, Annie, Edward and Amelia. “My husband has always been a huge supporter of their family and has been 100 percent behind me when I decided to open my own practice. He and our three children are the light of my life,” she noted.

Also her dad, Anthony Zale, M.D., has been very instrumental in her life. He was one of the first orthopedic surgeons in this area and had a very successful solo practice for more than 60 years. He worked well into his 90’s and passed away just before his 99th birthday. “He was my go to for anything medical. We shared cases together and attended local medical meetings together. Because he got a serious eye condition is why I went into my specialty of ophthalmology. He always supported me and was so proud when I graduated from his alma mater Jefferson Medical College 50 years after him. We had a very strong bond,” she explained.