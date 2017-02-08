Article Tools

BP Competition

Join TecBridge to celebrate regional entrepreneurship at the awards dinner. Attendees will select the Wild Card winner through crowd-sourcing votes.The awards dinner will be held at the Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs Hotel and Convention Center, Thursday April 27, 2017, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Visit nepbc.com.

Following are preliminary event dates.

Feb 1 Registration Opens

Feb 22 Help Session #1

March 17 Registration Closes

March 21 Help Session #2

April 4 Submissions Due

April 12 Finalists Selected

April 18 Presentations

April 27 Awards Dinner