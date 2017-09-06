A Look at Local Online Shopping

General Dynamics wins $581 million in tank upgrade contracts

ARCHBALD$581M contracts for General Dynamics The Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems two contracts for battle tank upgrades, with some of the work to be completed at the company’s Archbald plant. The first $311 million contract is for the Abram (read more)

Latest Business News

By Phil Yacuboski / Published: September 6, 2017

Young Woman Shopping On Laptop In Her Room

By Phil Yacuboski

It’s no secret, customers are flocking to online stores to shop and this year online shopping for the holiday season is expected to grow even more.

Online holiday sales increased 12.6 percent during the last shopping season, according to the National Retail Federation, which in part showed more confidence in consumer spending, says the trade group.

“One of the biggest issues we have is how do you compete with the big box stores?’ ” said Maggie Calpin, owner of Nibbles and Bits, who does a lot of her business online shipping custom “sweets” baskets filled with caramels, chocolates and many other treats. While she does have a physical storefront on Sanderson Avenue,Scranton the online component of her business is growing.

“For us, we wanted to keep it really personal,” said Calpin, who bought the business back in 2009. She worked with a local website design company to develop an online model. Customers can pick and choose what they want in their basket when they shop. “It looks like a big-time store, but the nice thing is that you can call us or chat with us while you build your basket,” she said.

Calpin said as part of the design process, she wanted the website to mirror the inside of her physical store.

“The website is cheery and happy,” she said, “just like the inside of the store.”

Calpin said to get ready for the holiday shopping season, she has been doing photo shoots of items the store will be selling for the holidays. Photos and social media marketing, said Calpin, really attract customers.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the game,” she said.

With the updated website, Calpin said, shopping is more efficient.

“Customers can grab what they want, check out, sign out of the website and go,” she said. “They can go to bed at night knowing that their loved one received a gift basket from us on time for the holiday. We’re really excited about this year.”

The online business model has also captivated a Lackawanna County educator who is rapidly expanding her handmade and custom-made home gift business.

“I literally have almost no overhead and I’m very busy with selling,” said Lisa Malsberger, owner of Tig and Cooney’s, an online Etsy store that she operates out of her Olyphant home. Malsberger, a business teacher, said she sells 90 percent of her products online, with some retail items being sold at the Waverly General Store in Waverly and Lavish in Scranton. “I don’t have employees and taxes are relatively easy to take care of. It’s the perfect model for me.”

Malsberger, who named the online marketplace after her dog’s stuffed animals, began the website four years ago and sales have consistently increased.

She said the Etsy website, designed for crafters and artisans to sell their handmade items, tracks sales and customers, as well as lists items for a small fee. She said many of her customers are in the 30-to-50 age range. Malsberger also uses a combination of Google and social media marketing to expand her reach.

“Everything I make is handmade from my house,” she said of the store which sells drink coasters of places you would recognize (think Jersey Shore, Scranton, Hawaii and even New Hampshire), pillows and vintage prints.

“It’s a part-time job that takes as much time as a full-time job,” she said.

