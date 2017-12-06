A world of Colours Automotive paint distributor starts $5.5 Million project in Hanover Twp.

By Denise Allabaugh
HANOVER TWP. — Colours, a distributor of automotive paints and other products to repair cars, has embarked on a $5.5 million project in the Hanover Industrial Estates.
The Wilkes-Barre-based company purchased seven acres of land on Hanover Street from the Earth Conservancy and construction has begun for a 40,000-square-foot building at the entrance to the industrial park near Chewy.com.
Tim Evans, president and CEO of Colours, and his daughter, Ali Mahalak, chief financial officer, showed a rendering of the building, which will include 30,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space.
The building typically will have 50 employees Monday through Friday. Ten to 15 new employees will be hired and the remaining employees will be people already employed by Colours, Mahalak said.
Hiring likely will begin in 2018 and available jobs, including warehouse and management positions, will be posted online, she said.
“This will be one of the largest buildings that we’ve ever done and it will probably have the most amount of PPG paint in one location east of the Mississippi,” Evans said.
PPG Industries, a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials, is Colours’ supplier. Colours serves about 8,000 customers.
Colours began with one location in south Wilkes-Barre.
Evans, a former race car driver who previously dabbled in car painting, purchased the business in 1986. Since then, it has grown to 32 locations in five states, including a Scranton shop at 620 Wyoming Ave., and a Tunkhannock shop at 3367 Route 6.
The company has about 320 employees and also services Ohio and Delaware.
In addition to paint, Evans said, Colours sells other products to repair cars such as sandpaper, masking material and tools. The company also is a large distributor of 3M products for the automotive market.
The company’s locations include 12,000-square-foot warehouses in Pittston Twp. and State College and an office on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.