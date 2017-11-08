Active community arts scene adds to area’s attractiveness for business

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Everhart Museum - Best Museum Performance group Mostly Opera pays homage to composers Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and George Gershwin in “Ghosts of Tin Pan Alley” Saturday, Oct. 28, at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer

By Phil Yacuboski

It is no secret that a quality business community is more than just doctors, lawyers, shop owners, manufacturers and accountants, just to name a few. A diverse business community also is closely aligned with arts and culture and our region is no exception.

“I think museums help attract quality employees from the outside,” said Aurore Giguet, executive director, Everhart Museum, Scranton. “Especially when you are talking about the quality of life.”

She said while people know and realize the Everhart is here, few realize all it has to offer.

“Many people in our area have memories of the Everhart,” said Giguet, who began running the museum 16 months ago after moving to Scranton from UNLV’s Barrick Museum in Nevada. “But a lot of those memories are not in the forefront. They aren’t thinking about what is going on now.”

She said they are in the process of doing a lot more marketing and changing the programs to promote interest within the community.

“We’ll be changing the exhibitions in the next few months,” she said, adding that only about 10 percent of the Everhart’s collection is on display at any given time. “We’ll be bringing out things that have never been seen by the public.”

Giguet said the museum’s collection is unique and diverse.

“We hold the museum’s assets as they are in the public trust,” she said. “It’s our heritage. It’s the community’s heirlooms and I hope we leave it to a more unique interpretation so it becomes a great experience for visitors.”

She said the museum also is working to bring in the business community and make its members aware of the vast collection.

“We can do personalized tours,” she said. “We’re going to be offering the Everhart for meetings, holiday parties or any kind of receptions so that they can use the space and see what it has to offer.”

The region did lose a community asset in the Northeast Philharmonic. In August, it suspended operations and canceled the upcoming season to restructure into something that is more financially viable.

“I think the arts are very important,” said Helene Tinsley, executive director of Scranton’s Mostly Opera. “Especially if new people come to the area and are looking for a good school system and opportunities. They like to see all kinds of cultural activities.”

The all-volunteer group conducts shows throughout the year. The group began in 2000 and has a board of directors. Some of those aren’t even singers, she said, rather just people who love the arts. Many of those involved sell advertising and help keep the group financially solvent. The group does receive grants from both the state and Lackawanna County, but she said that’s not enough to sustain a performance.

“We’re community based,” she said, “and we have about 40 singers who are professional singers.”

She said they volunteer when they have time and when their schedule permits as many have other careers.

Tinsley said in the spring, they do “grand opera” excerpts and do a dinner-show in the fall, which is more of a musical theater experience.

“It’s a dinner-theater and it’s something for people to do,” she said. “People can go out and watch these professional singers. They are wonderful.”

The fall shows are done at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center. The spring shows are done at Scranton’s Covenant Presbyterian Church, which she described as being “acoustically perfect.”

Tinsley said that, while producing opera is expensive, the organization puts on a great show.

“We use costumes and scenery,” she said. “We even perform with a small orchestra.”