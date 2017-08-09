Adult Education Gude: The University of Scranton

Published: August 9, 2017

The University of Scranton will offer a new doctor of business administration (DBA) degree, starting in the fall of 2017, that seeks to address a critical need for qualified accounting teachers at accredited universities in the U.S. The university is now accepting applications for the new doctorate-level program with a concentration in accounting that will be offered through the Kania School of Management, which is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International).

AACSB International is among the organizations that recognize the pending shortage of accounting faculty and encourage the development of flexible practitioner-oriented doctoral programs that enable experienced practitioners to gain the scholarly training needed to be effective teachers and researchers at academic institutions. The Pathways Commission on Accounting Higher Education of the American Accounting Association (AAA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) also encourage the development of more flexible, non-traditional tracks to an accounting doctorate for experienced practitioners.

“For several decades, academic institutions across the U.S. have been experiencing a significant and ever-growing shortage of doctorally qualified accounting faculty and that is expected to increase over the next 10 years, largely due to the pending retirement of many faculty now teaching,” said Douglas M. Boyle, DBA, associate professor, accounting department chair, and DBA program director at Scranton. “One cited solution to this problem is to transition experienced accounting practitioners into the academic world.”

Several Scranton accounting faculty members, as well as Michael Mensah, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management, have published seven manuscripts in top-tier journals examining the national challenge as part of their research to develop the DBA program at the university. Their research indicates that many experienced accounting practitioners are interested in moving into academia, but barriers, such as the required full-time residency commitments of most doctoral programs, have kept them from pursuing that option.

The university’s DBA program was developed to provide experienced practitioners with a practical pathway to an academic career. The program will offer the flexibility needed for busy practitioners, while still providing for the development of the knowledge and skill set necessary to become a “scholarly academic” – one who is qualified to teach at a school of business that possesses or is seeking formal accreditation by AACSB International.

“Being a scholarly academic makes one eligible for many full-time, tenure-track positions,” said Dr. Boyle.

“In order to complete a high-quality doctorate program in business, a professional typically needs to leave his/her current position, move to a campus, and pursue the program full time. Our program was designed to enable professionals to obtain a high-quality, AACSB-accredited doctorate degree through weekend residencies. This allows these professionals to maintain their current employment and living situation. Our DBA degree qualifies graduates to pursue tenure-track faculty positions at high quality institutions,” said Dr.Boyle.

Scranton will limit the cohort size for participants in this program to 10 to ensure one-on-one mentoring and support by the university’s faculty members that is needed for achieving the program’s student learning outcomes.

Candidates admitted into the program will be experienced professionals holding master’s degrees with a minimum GPA of 3.5, among other requirements. Applicants should possess a strong interest and aptitude for teaching and producing practice-relevant empirical research.

The DBA is the third doctorate-level program offered by The University of Scranton, which also offers a doctor of physical therapy degree (DPT) and a doctor of nursing practice (DNP).

Approval of Scranton’s DBA program by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education is pending.

For information about Scranton’s DBA program, visit scranton.edu/dbaprogram.

