Adult Education Guide: Bloomsburg University

Sales is the driving force for all business large and small.
Without sales there is no revenue, or as Henry Ford was quoted as saying, “Nothing happens until somebody sells something,” explains Monica Favia, Ph.D, department chair of marketing and professional sales in the Zeigler College of Business at Bloomsburg University. “Good sales people are hard to find and many companies experience turnover of 40 percent or higher in their existing sales force. Manpower has named sales the number two most difficult position to recruit.”
There are many really good sales jobs out there that go unfilled because companies cannot find good salespeople. In addition, getting a salesperson up to speed takes time and about $100,000 worth of training until the person is profitable for the company. According to the Chally Group, salespeople who have come from a university sales program ramp up 50 percent faster and turnover 30 percent less. Both of these statistics point to a significant cost savings for a company, so much so that some major companies are now only hiring salespeople who have graduated from a sales program.
Bloomsburg University is one of just five schools in the state to be ranked among the best with the others being LaSalle, Widener, Duquesne and Temple. It is the only school in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education with a sales program. Students in the marketing and sales specialization complete 21 credits in marketing and 18 credits in sales as well as the Business Core. It is available to students in two forms: as a specialization with marketing or as a minor open to any major
Students enrolled in the program also have the opportunity to test their skills at various national sales competitions around the country and also internally at the Internal Competition. In addition, one of the requirements of the program is to engage in real-world selling.
For more information go to: www.bloomu.edu/top-sales-program and www.bloomu.edu/professional-sales.