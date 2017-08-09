Adult Education Guide: ESU

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When speaking about the university or college experience, many are referring to high school graduates who have made the choice to continue their education and pursue (at least) two to four years of additional academic enlightenment by selecting an institution of higher education that meets the programmatic needs of their professional pursuits as well as accessibility both fiscally and physically.

However, the number of high school graduates in Pennsylvania has continued to shrink throughout the last decade, making it much more difficult for institutions to capture the high school market and overlooking an increasingly important population: the non-traditional student, according to William Bajor, Ph.D, director, graduate and extended studies at East Stroudbsurg University.

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Office of Graduate and Extended Studies is dedicated to addressing the needs of non-traditional students whether they are working professionals seeking a convenient and cost-effective means of attaining an undergraduate degree or advanced degree, individuals seeking a career change or hoping to take their current professional talent to the next level.

Alternatives for non-traditional students are a primary focus of ESU’s extended studies program with emphasis on meeting the academic needs of the student while taking into consideration their many other priorities and concerns. At ESU, extended studies is not the name of a college or a school. Rather, it is a vehicle charged with leading discussions among administrators and faculty about non-traditional learning formats and creative tuition/fee payment models as well as being a conduit for partnerships with industry-leading employers.

“It’s a way to bring an education to individuals where they live. East Stroudsburg University does not view extended studies as something that is bound by location; ESU has maintained a steady stream of extended learning opportunities at its Lehigh Valley Center (LVC) at 60 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem, Pa., while also planning for opportunities for educators in Center City Philadelphia plus additional locations throughout the region. Similarly, ESU views extended learning not simply for those who seek a bachelor’s degree, but also for those who wish to attain a graduate degree or who are perhaps seeking additional learning experiences (credit or non-credit),” points out Bajor.

ESU has achieved great success with extended studies:

In 2015, ESU, in partnership with Northampton Community College, forged a fast-track degree completion model offering students an accelerated Bachelor of Science program in business administration while offering a Bachelor of Science in nursing right on NCC’s Bethlehem campus. In May 2017, eight students from this NCC cohort earned their BSN degree during ESU’s commencement exercises. Interest in both of these programs continues to grow.

In 2016, a cohort of 20 students began their work on a doctoral degree in Administration and Leadership Studies from ESU at the Lehigh Valley Center. ESU intends to begin another doctoral cohort in Center City Philadelphia this fall.

Academic departments which have built significant programming through extended studies include Health Studies, Business Management (LVC and NCC), Computer Science, Nursing (at NCC), Athletic Training and Communication Sciences and Disorders.

ESU’s extended studies team, which includes an enrollment services specialist, works with appointed program coordinators to ensure that course sequences progress as planned, that student needs are met and students are advised correctly, that instructors are oriented both to the nature of extended studies courses and working with non-traditional students, course technologies, and course locations, as well as to continually assess what is working best in each program, diagnose areas for improvement, and strategize initiatives for the future. These services are all supported by a strong relationship with ESU’s Student Activity Association, an affiliate of ESU that is responsible for supporting all students by providing them with programming, services and initiatives that foster a sense of community beyond their classroom experiences.

What does the future hold for non-traditional students planning to participate in extended studies at ESU? “After thoughtful discussions with our students and faculty, we intend to increase online and hybrid offerings for some of the courses already sequenced in our programs as well as some general education options to make learning more effective and convenient. ESU is committed to becoming an increasingly adult-friendly university by providing learners multiple pathways so that non-traditional students achieve their goals,” notes Bajor. And, as the competitive landscape intensifies among institutions of higher education throughout the Northeast, ESU will continue to evaluate and assess its fee structure for the non-traditional student.

“In closing, it’s important to state that every student is a significant student at East Stroudsburg University, as indicated by the title and goals associated with our institution’s strategic plan: Students First: Innovate ESU. Whether coming to us as a traditional or non-traditional student, we need to continue to meet our students where they need us,” concluded Bajor.

For more information about ESU’s Graduate College, visit esu.edu/gradschool and to learn more about Extended Learning offerings at ESU, visit esu.edu/extendedlearning or contact Dr. William Bajor, director of graduate and extended studies at wbajor@esu.edu or call 570-422-3536.