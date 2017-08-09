Adult Education Guide: ESU

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Frackville woman joins staff at St. Luke’s locations

Rachel Seitzinger, CRNP, has joined St. Luke’s Family Medicine Coaldale and St. Luke’s Primary Care Nesquehoning as a nurse practitioner. Seitzinger sees patients of all ages at both family practices but primarily focuses on diagnosing and treating older (read more)

Latest Business News

staff / Published: August 9, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

When speaking about the university or college experience, many are referring to high school graduates who have made the choice to continue their education and pursue (at least) two to four years of additional academic enlightenment by selecting an institution of higher education that meets the programmatic needs of their professional pursuits as well as accessibility both fiscally and physically.

However, the number of high school graduates in Pennsylvania has continued to shrink throughout the last decade, making it much more difficult for institutions to capture the high school market and overlooking an increasingly important population: the non-traditional student, according to William Bajor, Ph.D, director, graduate and extended studies at East Stroudbsurg University.

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Office of Graduate and Extended Studies is dedicated to addressing the needs of non-traditional students whether they are working professionals seeking a convenient and cost-effective means of attaining an undergraduate degree or advanced degree, individuals seeking a career change or hoping to take their current professional talent to the next level.

Alternatives for non-traditional students are a primary focus of ESU’s extended studies program with emphasis on meeting the academic needs of the student while taking into consideration their many other priorities and concerns. At ESU, extended studies is not the name of a college or a school. Rather, it is a vehicle charged with leading discussions among administrators and faculty about non-traditional learning formats and creative tuition/fee payment models as well as being a conduit for partnerships with industry-leading employers.

“It’s a way to bring an education to individuals where they live. East Stroudsburg University does not view extended studies as something that is bound by location; ESU has maintained a steady stream of extended learning opportunities at its Lehigh Valley Center (LVC) at 60 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem, Pa., while also planning for opportunities for educators in Center City Philadelphia plus additional locations throughout the region. Similarly, ESU views extended learning not simply for those who seek a bachelor’s degree, but also for those who wish to attain a graduate degree or who are perhaps seeking additional learning experiences (credit or non-credit),” points out Bajor.

ESU has achieved great success with extended studies:

In 2015, ESU, in partnership with Northampton Community College, forged a fast-track degree completion model offering students an accelerated Bachelor of Science program in business administration while offering a Bachelor of Science in nursing right on NCC’s Bethlehem campus. In May 2017, eight students from this NCC cohort earned their BSN degree during ESU’s commencement exercises. Interest in both of these programs continues to grow.

In 2016, a cohort of 20 students began their work on a doctoral degree in Administration and Leadership Studies from ESU at the Lehigh Valley Center. ESU intends to begin another doctoral cohort in Center City Philadelphia this fall.

Academic departments which have built significant programming through extended studies include Health Studies, Business Management (LVC and NCC), Computer Science, Nursing (at NCC), Athletic Training and Communication Sciences and Disorders.

ESU’s extended studies team, which includes an enrollment services specialist, works with appointed program coordinators to ensure that course sequences progress as planned, that student needs are met and students are advised correctly, that instructors are oriented both to the nature of extended studies courses and working with non-traditional students, course technologies, and course locations, as well as to continually assess what is working best in each program, diagnose areas for improvement, and strategize initiatives for the future. These services are all supported by a strong relationship with ESU’s Student Activity Association, an affiliate of ESU that is responsible for supporting all students by providing them with programming, services and initiatives that foster a sense of community beyond their classroom experiences.

What does the future hold for non-traditional students planning to participate in extended studies at ESU? “After thoughtful discussions with our students and faculty, we intend to increase online and hybrid offerings for some of the courses already sequenced in our programs as well as some general education options to make learning more effective and convenient. ESU is committed to becoming an increasingly adult-friendly university by providing learners multiple pathways so that non-traditional students achieve their goals,” notes Bajor. And, as the competitive landscape intensifies among institutions of higher education throughout the Northeast, ESU will continue to evaluate and assess its fee structure for the non-traditional student.

“In closing, it’s important to state that every student is a significant student at East Stroudsburg University, as indicated by the title and goals associated with our institution’s strategic plan: Students First: Innovate ESU. Whether coming to us as a traditional or non-traditional student, we need to continue to meet our students where they need us,” concluded Bajor.

For more information about ESU’s Graduate College, visit esu.edu/gradschool and to learn more about Extended Learning offerings at ESU, visit esu.edu/extendedlearning or contact Dr. William Bajor, director of graduate and extended studies at wbajor@esu.edu or call 570-422-3536.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.