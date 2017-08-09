Adult Education Guide: Johnson College

staff / Published: August 9, 2017

Johnson College began the Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Technology (AMET) program in 2015 as a way to upgrade an existing Precision Machining Technology program that would help students transition into the field with not only machining training, but automation and robotics training as well. The program allows students to train on CNC machines, lathes, 3D printers, drones and robots. The first class of AMET graduates completed degrees this May and it continues to be a popular choice for traditional and adult student enrollees in the 2017-2018 school year.

The AMET program is extremely popular among not only students fresh out of high school but adults as well. Of the nine students enrolled in the AMET program in 2016-2017, three were over 25 years old. Rick Fornes,

’94, director of innovation at Johnson College, feels that this is due to adult students’ prior experience in the workforce. “They know they need more skill,” Fornes stated. “They’ve seen a lot of automation. They’ve operated the machines. Now, they need to know how the machine works.”

The leaders of this program realize the value in appealing to non-traditional students. Johnson College is continuing to see a high number of adults enrolling in the 2017-2018 school year as 70 percent of students enrolled for 2017-2018 are over the age of 20. Andrew Zwanch, ’82, senior director of student affairs, stated, “When you get a good adult student, they bring additional real world experience and know that it is important to listen. It brings everyone together and heightens the experience for everyone.” As a part of Johnson’s drive to attract under-served students such as adults, the AMET program offers evening classes and flexibility when it comes to scheduling.

The College is also completing a renovation of the AMET lab space this summer that will mimic the sleeker, more modern manufacturing environment of today. Mike Novak, chief administrative officer, said “We have visited new and existing manufacturers in the region so we can recreate the working environment our students will be working in. We want our classroom to look and operate as close to industry as possible by providing the newest technology and introducing the latest manufacturing methods.” Novak explained that the renovation of the space and delivery of the program will simulate not only the current trends, but also will keep students in touch with where industry is going.

In support of this brand new degree, the college recently received a $5,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to support students in the AMET program. The grant will provide scholarships to current and future students as they progress through their education to become part of the advanced manufacturing workforce. According to the foundation’s website, Gene Haas established the foundation in 1991 to fund the needs of the local community. Haas is the owner of Haas Automation, Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools, which he started in 1983. Haas’ commitment to the importance of U.S. manufacturing prompted him to grow his personal foundation and direct his foundation board to focus on manufacturing education in the form of scholarships for CNC machinist training. To date, more than 4,000 charitable organizations and schools have received funds totaling more than $50 million from the Gene Haas Foundation.

Zwanch said, “The grant from the Haas Foundation will support the type of student who is eager to break into the newest technologies in automation and additive manufacturing. These scholarships will continue to support both our traditional students as well as returning adult students, preparing them for a promising career.” The funds donated by the Gene Haas Foundation will be allocated to AMET students for the 2017-2018 academic year.

