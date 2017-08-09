Adult Education Guide: Keystone College

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It is a known fact that college graduates have a 50 percent better chance for employment, and average a salary that is 62 percent greater than nongraduates. Keystone College has a variety of options available to help adult learners decide just what it is they want to do and how to get it done.

“It certainly is a different environment for learning than it was 30 years ago,” said Frances Langan, Ed.D., professor, and dean at the School of Professional Studies at Keystone College. In the past, many adults who were employed and sought degrees to upgrade their skills to secure advancement; or, to change career paths entirely, enrolled in Keystone’s weekend program.

“Today, given the many responsibilities adult learners have, they may not have the time to commute to and from a campus to earn that much-sought-after degree. We have transitioned our weekender programs at Keystone to accommodate the needs of learners and to enable them to complete coursework anywhere, or at anytime, and in a variety of ways,” added Dr. Langan. In addition to online formats, Keystone has introduced hybrid learning offerings which provide students with both face-to-face interaction on campus or at the workplace, complemented with online coursework; or, students can consume coursework combining face-to-face, online, and/or hybrid classes, during the day, in the evenings, or on weekends to obtain their degrees.

“Adults can come to campus or we will go to them when the situation is appropriate for helping them attain the new skills they are pursuing,” said Dr. Langan. Keystone provides coursework in the community, at job sites when requested, and has done so in a number of areas including Philadelphia, Allentown, Hazleton and Mount Pocono. Bilingual coursework is also available to address the needs of learners when English is not the primary language. The provision of coursework off-campus “is dependent on the specific circumstances and the expressed needs of individuals, as well as the size of the cohort,” explained Dr. Langan.

Adult learners need to engage in coursework over a period of time, when job, family, and other responsibilities are considered. “Keystone takes these variables into consideration when assisting adults to create a plan for navigating their educational journey. Adult learners do not always have the ability to take 12 or 15 credits in a given semester so a plan is developed and a schedule that meets the needs of the individual is configured,” noted Dr. Langan.

At Keystone College, working adults are valued for the many experiences they bring to the learning environment. “We are cognizant of the ways in which adult learners add to the classroom dynamic and have great respect for their maturity and industriousness. Our focus is to build on the prior knowledge that adults have attained through life and work, provide support and engage them in new learning opportunities,” added Dr. Langan. Keystone offers options for adults who believe that course information has been attained through other means. Credit by Assessment and Course Challenge are available mechanisms, which allow prospective students to illustrate content competencies previously acquired, and earn course credit.

There are a number of majors growing in popularity at Keystone. Adult learners looking to gain skills for careers in health care and industry may look at biological and physical sciences, public health, as well as business, information technology and accounting programs. Coursework in psychology, criminal justice, sports and recreation management, and education is also pursued by adults. “All of our majors are offered to adult learners and they can choose the format most appropriate for them,” stated Dr. Langan.

“At Keystone College, there are associate and baccalaureate degree options, and options for securing industry-recognized credentials available for adult learners. Faculty and staff work diligently with adults to create a plan for successful goal realization. The curriculum assists adults in gaining essential skills and in-depth knowledge to take their careers to the next level. We believe that new and returning non-traditional students can find their niche in almost any of the 40 undergraduate and graduate degree program at the college,” Dr. Langan concluded.