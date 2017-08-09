Adult Education Guide: King's College

Published: August 9, 2017

King’s College Graduate Program in Education has added focused endorsement programs to support educators facing the challenges of their classrooms.

Dr. Denise Reboli, Education Department chair, contends that King’s has responded to the needs of local educators with reasonable course pricing and flexibility in program options. Additional certifications and endorsement programs provide educators with additional career options and personalized professional learning. All of the King’s Education Graduate Programs are grounded in authentic real-life experiences examining diverse perspectives and practical application of theory. From STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Education, English as a Second Language, to special education, King’s offers programs in accelerated weekend and blended (in-class and online) formats.

An endorsement is defined as a program that has a concentration of courses in a particular field in which no certification is recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, however an endorsement is recognized and noted on teacher certifications.

The STEM program is an integration of the four areas (science, technology, engineering and math) using problem-solving, thought process of engineering, and available technology as a systems approach to the learning process. The requirements include four accelerated weekend courses and embedded field experience requirements for each course. Each course is three graduate credits. The faculty for the King’s STEM endorsement includes full-time and part-time instructors who have experience designing and implementing STEM schools, NASA simulations, and engineering programs. Courses emphasize STEM design, methods, assessment and an engineering lab experience. School team participation provides a framework for the development of the STEM inquiry-based, problem-solving philosophy that transcends any packaged program. The ultimate goal of this program is to increase the STEM capable workforce, to increase advanced training and careers in STEM fields and to increase scientific and technical literacy.

With the growing number of students identified within the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), King’s added an ASD endorsement consisting of four accelerated weekend graduate courses and field experience requirements for each course. The program includes an overview of the common manifestations of ASD including the psychological, physiological, behavioral, social, communication and educational characteristics of individuals who have been identified on the spectrum as having Autism, Pervasive Developmental disorder, Rhett’s disorder, Asperger’s syndrome and Childhood Disintegrative Disorder. The classification system, assessment strategies / issues, approaches, and interventions related to individuals with ASD is emphasized. Focus is on the causes, diagnosis and intervention.

Both the STEM Education and the Autism Spectrum Disorder coursework can be applied to master’s degrees in those respective areas. Along with the endorsement programs, King’s College also provides certification and master’s degree programs for Reading Specialists, English as a Second Language Program Specialists, and Special Education.

The Instructional Coaching Endorsement includes four three-credit graduate courses. Two of the courses are also part of the Reading Specialist Program. Course format includes accelerated weekends, blended, and traditional face-to-face. Through the coursework participants gain experience with the research and theory of coaching, key components of coaching, coaching approaches, coaching cycles, coaching instructional practices, and strategies to improve communication skills. The end goal is for participants to become empowered with the knowledge to create an environment to facilitate change, improve teacher practice, and transform school culture to increase student achievement.

Additional information on these programs can be found at www.kings.edu/graduate. The graduate office contact is Briget Ford at 570-208-5991. For program-specific information related to Curriculum and Instruction, the contact is Dr. Deb Carr (deborahcarr@kings.edu) and for the Reading Specialist Program and Instructional Coaching, Dr. Jill Yurko (jillyurko@kings.edu).

Teachers seeking credit-based courses to maintain their certification may find courses within the Professional Development Center particularly helpful. Taught by fellow teachers, these courses may be used for ACT 48 credit. A listing of all upcoming courses (for all programs mentioned above) can be found online: www.kings.edu/admissions/graduate/course_schedules/fall_2017

The Post Baccalaureate Program at King’s College is specifically designed to assist persons who have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution gain teacher certification. For those who already possess a teacher certification, there are opportunities to gain additional certifications.

The Education Department currently offers programs leading to certification in grades PK-4 and Special Education PK-8 (combined or separate), Biology (7-12), Chemistry (7-12), English (7-12), French (K-12), General Science (4-8) or (7-12), History or Political Science (Citizenship or Social Studies) (7-12), Mathematics (4-8) or (7-12), Physics (7-12), Spanish (K-12), and Special Education (7- 12). Special Education - grades PK-8 or 7-12 - certifications must complement another certification for the same grade level. Additional information regarding the post-baccalaureate program may be found online at www.kings.edu/admissions/part-time/fast_track_certification or by contacting Br. Stephen LaMendola at stephenlamendola@kings.edu.

To further support educators’ professional learning options, the King’s College Education Department will partner with Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 to host an “Evidence-Based” Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 17. This year’s theme is STR²E²AM Evidence-Based Practices Conference, featuring workshops designed to aid Pre-K-12 teachers in the areas of science, technology, reading, writing, engineering, early childhood, arts and mathematics. The workshops will be conducted by members of the King’s College faculty, consultants from the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 and NEIU19 as well as teachers and administrators from schools throughout the area. The featured speakers will address STEM programs and products, the impact of concussions on students, parent involvement activities, assessment, and classroom management strategies, inquiry-based learning, and the role of social and emotional learning in schools. The Conference will be held in the Sheehy-Farmer Student Center at King’s College.

Participants will choose three of the 12 slated 60-minute sessions being offered at the conference. Registration for the conference is $25. There is also a special registration rate of $10 for undergraduate students. Pre-registration is encouraged, however walk-in registration also will be accepted. LIU18 will facilitate the reporting of the three Act 48 hours.

Further information on the conference can be obtained by contacting Janice Gavlick of the King’s College Education Department at 570-208-5983 or Dr. Deb Carr at deborahcarr@kings.edu. The program and registration is available online at www.kings.edu/stream2017.

