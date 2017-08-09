Adult Education Guide: Lackawanna College

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two years ago, Lynn B. DeSanto, MT, ASCP, MS, dean of Allied Health Programs and assistant professor at Lackawanna College, began a collaboration of health programs at the college that has proven a tremendous benefit to the education of the traditional as well as the non-traditional student. The Allied Health Division at Lackwanna College, aligned with the mission of Lackawanna College, is to facilitate integrative health care to better serve the community; accomplished through high ethical standards and excellent, affordable education.

Lackawanna College offers a wide variety of associate degrees as part of its Allied Health degree programs. These competitive programs will provide students with a cutting-edge education and assurance that, upon successful completion, they will graduate with the ability to secure a high-paying job in the medical field.

One such program at the school is the Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program. This program provides students with the skills and knowledge to be entry-level PTAs who will work under the supervision of a physical therapist in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other health facilities upon graduation. Physical therapists evaluate patients, plan treatment programs and may delegate parts of those programs to physical therapist assistants while completing other parts of the program themselves.

Guided by the physical therapist’s plan of care, the PTA may use specialized equipment to administer treatments to accomplish the therapist-generated (and patient-focused) rehabilitation goals, including the application of heat, cold, light, sound and electricity. The PTA may also administer therapeutic exercises, ambulation training, and train patients in the use of prosthetic devices, braces, and various aids in an effort to maximize function and facilitate the rehabilitation process. A student considering entering the field of PTA should have a demonstrated aptitude for the sciences; interact well with others; have an interest in working with individuals who are physically challenged, ill or injured; and enjoy a physically active job.

The PTA program received full accreditation status by CAPTE in spring of 2013. The program is a two-year (five semesters) program that combines both traditional classroom-based education and 720 hours of clinical field experience in preparation for the student to enter this profession as an entry-level skilled PTA. The student will graduate with an associate of science degree and be eligible to sit for the national licensure exam.

Another popular program has been the Sonography program at Lackawanna College which is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). The department offers associate degrees in three specializations including: Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vascular Technology and Cardiac Sonography.

Each program is designed to be completed over a two-year period with day, evening, and Saturday courses and on- and off-campus clinical hours. Each program also includes summer session courses and clinical lab hours.

Acceptance into all Lackawanna College Sonography programs is based on a selective admissions process with a maximum of 25 students selected annually for the Cardiac and Vascular Programs and 20 for the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

The Surgical Technology program is also accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), and will be introduced in Scranton this fall. The program is designed to be completed over a two-year period with day, evening, and Saturday courses as well as on- and off-campus clinical hours. Each program also includes summer session courses and clinical lab hours. A maximum of 15 students are selected annually.

Surgical technologists work in the operating room under the direct supervision of a surgeon and a registered nurse. Surgical technologists help facilitate the draping and prepping of the surgical patient. They gown and glove other team members. They get all the instruments, supplies, equipment necessary for specific surgical procedures. As a member of the sterile team, surgical technologists will hand all necessary instruments and supplies to the surgeon and other team members.

A surgical technologist has a broad knowledge of anatomy and physiology, microbiology, sterile techniques and patient safety concepts as well as ethical and legal concepts. A surgical technologist must have an understanding of the hospital organization, policies, and procedures.

Job opportunities and salaries in the health care specialty of surgical technology have been rising steadily over the last few years, and the U.S. Department of Labor predicts employment of surgical technologists is projected to grow 30 percent from 2012 to 2022, much faster than the average for all occupations. Advances in medical technology have made surgery safer, and more operations are being done to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2016 median annual wage for surgical technologists was $45,160.

Most surgical technologists are employed by hospitals and day-surgery centers with the remainder working in the offices of physicians.

After two years of experience, a certified surgical technologist may apply to become a traveling surgical technologist.

Students successfully completing the program are eligible to sit for the National Certifying Exam (CST).

The EMS Academy at Lackawanna College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, specifically CoAEMSP, and offers the programs that aspiring paramedics and emergency medical technicians need to be successful in the workforce. Students learn the best practices in providing critical care to sick and injured patients and master the skills essential to coordinate and manage emergency medical systems.

The paramedic is an allied health professional whose primary focus is to provide advanced emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergency patients. Paramedics function as part of a comprehensive EMS response, under medical oversight, and perform interventions with the basic and advanced equipment typically found on an ambulance.

Because of the amount of complex decision making, one of the eligibility requirements for licensure requires successful completion of a nationally accredited paramedic program at the certificate or associate degree level.

Students will receive training to become competent entry-level emergency medical technician paramedics with experience in the cognitive (knowledge), psychomotor (skills), and affective (behavioral) learning domains.

The academy graduates pass their national registry paramedic exams with a three-year average 81 percent pass rate, surpassing both the national average of 78 percent and the Pennsylvania average of 75 percent. The pass rate for students completing the program in the fall of 2015 was 70 percent. Paramedic Training program combines classroom education with intensive clinical and field internships.

The program is 1,704 hours: 628 hours of classroom instruction and 872 hours of clinical/field experience.

Upon completion, students will receive 34 credits to transfer into Lackawanna College’s Emergency Medical Services associate degree program. To participate, individuals must already be certified as Emergency Medical Technicians. At least one year of experience as an EMT is recommended, but not required.

Paramedic courses are taught by experienced personnel including doctors, paramedics and nurses.

The Allied Health Division at Lackawanna College is offering a new two-year associate degree program this spring. The Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program will begin in January 2018. Forbes identified the occupational therapy assistant profession as the second-fastest growing profession in America for 2017 (www.forbes.com/sites/katiesola/2016/04/12/here-are-the-20-fastest-growing-jobs-in-america/#27528de13f87). This program prepares students to implement treatment programs developed by supervising occupational therapists (OTs) in a variety of settings. These settings include, schools, acute-care hospitals, rehabilitations centers, outpatient clinics and settings treating individuals with mental illness and others.

Occupational Therapy practitioners (OTs and OTAs) ensure individuals, whose conditions limit their ability to engage in daily, meaningful activities also known as occupations, develop skills to improve their performance and their quality of life. Common occupations include feeding, bathing, dressing, cooking, working, playing and many more.

The OTA Program at Lackawanna College takes two calendar years to complete. It culminates with two, full-time, eight-week fieldwork experiences, which might be considered apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities. Students prepare for these experiences by taking courses in anatomy and physiology, abnormal psychology, occupations, which includes training for the skill of analyzing activities, occupational therapy theory and leadership. Additionally, students will take courses which include laboratory components and community-based fieldwork experiences, in the areas of OT pediatric practice, OT physical disabilities practice and OT psychosocial disabilities practice. Upon successful completion of the OTA program, students will be eligible to take the National Certification Exam. Successful completion of the exam will grant them the title of Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, which is required for practicing occupational therapy as an OTA in the United States.

The OTA program will begin accepting students for its inaugural cohort beginning mid-September 2017 pending its approval from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE). The OTA program expects to be granted full-accreditation prior to the graduation of its first cohort in December 2019.

The Nurse Aide Training Program is a 172-hour program with hands-on, supervised clinical experience, taught under the supervision and direction of registered nurses who are experienced in long-term care. The program is accredited by the Pennsylvania State Department of Education for 140 hours, which includes 96 hours of classroom and laboratory training and 44 clinical hours in a long-term care facility. The program offers 32 additional specialized hours that includes training in CPR, tours in local long-term facilities, and practice laboratory hours to prepare students to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Examination. Upon successful completion of all program components, the nursing assistant students will be eligible to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program Examination, and students passing both the written and skills portion of the test will be placed on the Nurse Aide Registry.

The program is ideal for students interested in beginning a career pathway in nursing or health care, and after successfully testing you may be able to work in a variety of health care environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, and home health care.

“We are invested in the local medical community and have high graduation rates and retention rates within the program,” noted DeSanto. “The programs are accredited and a rigorous process and tougher for students but well worth it in the end.”