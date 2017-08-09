Adult Education Guide: Marywood

Latest Business News

staff / Published: August 9, 2017

A key component of Marywood University’s mission has always been to empower individuals to live their full potential through lifelong learning and development. Today, access to lifelong education is more important than ever. Lifelong learning opens the mind to new ideas and new concepts. It also affords individuals the opportunity to sharpen their critical thinking skills.

Marywood University’s Professional Continuing Education program is dedicated to meeting the professional and workforce development needs of individuals not only in our own community but regionally as well. We are excited to announce that Marywood University’s Professional Continuing Education Department will soon be launching its in-person programs and will debut new online continuing education offerings this fall.

These continuing education programs are designed to advance the skills and careers of individuals with a college or advanced degree through our Professional Continuing Education programs. They will also provide continuing education credits for individuals working in a wide range of professions such as mental health professionals, addiction specialists, educators and social workers. Many professionals require these trainings to maintain their licensure. The goal at Marywood is to ensure that the offerings provide the insights into the issues that are at the forefront of new developments in the professions it services.

Marywood’s Professional Continuing Education programs will utilize the knowledge base, current research and skills of the faculty and those working in their disciplines to provide relevant programming to keep individuals abreast of the newest information in their areas of specialization. These programs are tailored to a wide range of professions and levels of experience.

Marywood University also is pleased to offer its 120 Hour Long-Term Care Series. This Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators-approved program is required to become a nursing home administrator. The 16 courses in this series address the state requirements for administrators and also carry continuing education credits for nursing home administrators. Several of these programs also provide continuing education credits for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York social workers.

At Marywood, the staff also is creating new opportunities to help people advance in the workplace by developing an online catalog of courses to allow people to augment their job skills or even begin a new career by preparing for a national certification. These programs are necessary to help individuals remain competitive in response to the new demands of their careers and to adapt to the dynamic job market. Its offerings cover a wide range of workforce demands. The online catalog will allow individuals to work at their own pace and on their own time to develop the skills they need to get ahead in the workplace.

Marywood University’s online continuing education courses include fundamental topics such as basic computer skills, education for individuals seeking to add badges and credentials to their resumes, and certificate programs culminating in a national certification exam. These programs enable participants to augment their current education and provide the extra edge for career advancement. Additionally, the certificate and career training programs will assist individuals looking to transfer fields or even begin on an entirely new career path. These courses offer in-demand career training and provide participants with new skills that can travel with them and allow individuals to set themselves apart in the workplace.

To learn more about continuing your education at Marywood University, see the website: www.marywood.edu/adult-learners/ or contact the office of Professional Continuing Education by phone at 570-340-6061 or by email at contedu@marywood.edu.

