Adult Education Guide: Misericordia University

Misericordia University launched a certificate program in patient navigation for adult students in the fall of 2016 to help improve patient outcomes in the nation’s health care industry.

The first class of students will earn their certificates in August.

Professionals in the emergent field in patient advocacy, health education, wellness and community health collaborate with patients and clinicians to improve health outcomes. They steer patients successfully through the complex health care system and any subsequent treatment plans, while also possessing the skills necessary to safely and effectively follow patients across the care continuum.

Overall, the 18-credit certificate program for adult learners prepares professionals to be effective communicators for patients and practitioners. They will understand the barriers to effective care, such as poverty, and communication and information barriers; maintain an understanding of current health care trends and issues, and be able to guide patients, caregivers and family members through the prescribed course of treatment.

Patient navigators also guide patients with common chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and dementia; recognize patients in crisis; identify chronic diseases and the differing effects they have on groups and populations, and much more.

The 18-credit certificate program offers online delivery with fieldwork coursework. The certificate is geared toward working professionals in health care who are looking for career mobility, or for adults who want to enter the health care field. Prospective students also must have a high school diploma or GED to gain admission into the program.

Students are required to complete one semester of fieldwork whereby they rotate through multiple sites to gain a broad experience necessary for patient navigation. During the fieldwork experiences, students observe, interact with patients and other health care professionals, participate in the effective progression of patients throughout the care process, and learn about effective patient-practitioner communications and the self-management of patient care.

“Completion of the certificate provides education that will allow students to gain employment as a patient navigator (also called community health assistants by some facilities). Patient navigators are gaining popularity as vital members of the health care team and are being utilized more and more by health care facilities. Studies clearly indicate that some of the documented benefits of utilizing patient navigators include improved patient care, fewer hospital re-admissions, and cost savings to medical facilities,” said Elaine Halesey, Ed.D., R.T.(R)(QM), director of the patient navigation program and professor of medical imaging at Misericordia University.

The demand for the new program is strong, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics considers the field of patient navigation a “bright outlook’’ occupation because “it is projected to have a large number of job openings and is a new and emerging occupation,’’ according to the Occupational Information Network. Overall, BLS states, employment in the field will grow at above-average rates through 2022 at between 19 percent and 27 percent, which is well above the national aggregate growth rate of 10.8 percent.

In Pennsylvania, the state Department of Labor & Industry predicts an average of more than 1,300 job openings annually in patient navigation and related fields, according to Hanover Research. The field is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years due to several market factors, including a growing population with chronic medical conditions, the fragmented U.S. health care system, and provisions in the Affordable Care Act that tie funding to patient outcomes. Additional requirements will specifically increase the need for patient navigators with knowledge of health insurance, cancer and other chronic conditions.

In addition to the certificate program, Misericordia University also offers a Bachelor of Health Science degree with a specialization in patient navigation for traditional students.

For more information about the Certificate Program in Patient Navigation for adult students at Misericordia University, call 570- 674-6400 or log on to www.misericordia.edu/patientnavigation.