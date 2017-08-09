Adult Education Guide: Penn State Hazleton

The Physical Therapist Assistant program at Penn State Hazleton has enjoyed great success especially among adult learners. The program was initially granted accreditation in 1983 with an enrollment at PSU Hazleton of 20 students and was the first PTA program offered within the Pennsylvania State University. It was re-accredited in 2016.
According to Dr. Rosemarie Petrilla, program coordinator and associate professor of teaching in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program at Pennsylvania State University, Hazleton Campus, attending PSU Hazleton’s Physical Therapist Assistant program affords the student all the benefits of a mature program. In the field of physical therapy, there are two degrees, associate and a doctorate. At Hazleton, students become physical therapist assistants and earn an associate degree. The program takes five semesters to complete, which includes both a classroom and clinical component.
“The program has 100 percent employment rate for those students who sought employment in the field,” acknowledges Petrilla. Also, an articulation agreement exists with Misericordia University, whereby a student can complete both the associate and bachelor’s degrees at Hazleton, and if they achieve the necessary GPA, Misericordia University guarantees two spots every academic year.
“The program has successfully prepared many Physical Therapist Assistants following the best traditions of excellence in education. Today, the PTA program employs four full-time instructors and one full-time lab assistant who work closely with students to encourage professional and personal growth. The campus admits 54 students per class and has state-of-the art facilities which mirror contemporary practice with over 900 agreements to support our clinical education curriculum,” explains Petrilla.
The role of the physical therapist assistant is to work as part of a team to provide physical therapy services under the direction and supervision of the physical therapist. They provide physical therapy services in a variety of settings, including private practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, schools, nursing homes and work settings. PTAs implement components of interventions outlined in the plan of care by the physical therapist, collect data related to interventions and modify selected interventions to progress patients to meet their individual goals. Individual treatment goals are designed to reduce pain, restore function, improve mobility and prevent disability. They provide patient education that focuses on safety, fitness and wellness.
The curriculum is a combination of general education, applied physical therapy sciences and three full-time clinical learning experiences. After successful completion of the didactic and clinical components of the PTA curriculum, students will earn an Associate in Applied Science degree from Pennsylvania State University. PTAs must graduate from a CAPTE-accredited program and are required to obtain licensure in most states to work. Students seeking licensure as a PTA must apply to the licensing authority of the jurisdiction (state) in which the graduate is seeking licensure and then register for the National Physical Therapy Examination for PTAs administered by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy.
Each cohort is a combination of traditional freshmen and adult learners. “We admit 54 students each year, typically half are traditional freshmen, and half are adult learners. Many students come with previous degrees because they cannot find jobs in their field,” noted Petrilla.
The program has five faculty on staff, over 800 clinical sites, and state-of-the-art laboratory facilities. Upon graduation, students need to take a state licensure examination to work. The program’s current pass rate for the graduating class of 2016 is 100 percent.
Physical therapist assistants can work with patients across the lifespan. They may work in various settings, outpatient facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation hospitals, home health and in the schools. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can contact Rose Petrilla, 570-450-3042, to discuss specific academic goals.