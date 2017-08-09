Adult Education Guide: Penn State Scranton

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Penn State Scranton campus has a diverse student population with an average of 26.1 percent as adult learners. Penn State Scranton is an officially designated military friendly campus and often works with returning veterans interested in pursuing a college degree after they complete their military service.

Business Program

Adult learners can greatly benefit from Penn State Scranton’s Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB) degree program. Penn State Scranton’s BSB program offers a respected and rigorous degree program that can be completed entirely on one local campus. Increasingly, the Business Program features late-afternoon, evening and even weekend class offerings, as well as online, hybrid and live-streaming formats. These options are designed to accommodate employed adult learners’ need for flexible scheduling that permits them to work and still go to college.

Additionally, adult learners can find meaningful outlets for applied learning in Penn State Scranton’s BSB program by participating in applied research, action research, and the like. In some cases, the Business Program’s efforts to promote regional entrepreneurship and small-business success (e.g., partnership with the Family Business Alliance and pre-incubator program in downtown Scranton) offer applied learning experiences. Working closely with professors and host sites in such applied learning activities, adult learners can gain knowledge and experiences that distinguish them from other graduates when they enter the professional job market. Thirty percent of our students in the business program are adult learners.

RN TO BSN

The RN to BSN program makes it possible for registered nurses to earn a BSN degree through full- or part-time study while maintaining personal and employment responsibilities. The program is open to nurses who have previously earned either an associate degree or a diploma in nursing. In addition to upgrading skills, the program prepares nurses for non-traditional employment in such areas as administration, pharmaceutical sales, managed care, and insurance. The Penn State RN to BSN program builds on previous accomplishments. Nursing classes offered on Mondays in a seven-week format allow for self-paced progression. The typical adult learner can complete the degree requirements in three semesters. Forty-six percent of our students in the RN to BSN program are adult learners.

HDFS

Human Development and Family studies educates students to enter the human services of cases ranging from birth through old age. Adult students will find the program builds upon their life experience and helps them understand the conceptual framework for practice with a wide variety of clients in an equally wide variety of practice settings. These students can gain valuable knowledge and skills that make them employable. Students are required to complete an internship in their last semester of study. Many of the students are employed by their former internship agencies. Supportive faculty help ensure student success. Many students go on to graduate programs in social work, counseling, marriage and family counseling and psychology. Adult students find multifold interactions during their education, and can earn continuing education credits for participating in work related workshops offered by Penn State Scranton after graduation. Forty-one percent of our students are adult learners.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

The corporate communication program is an excellent choice for adult learners and those returning to a college education. Adult learners have noted how they enjoy the corporate communication program as it helps them combine their existing work experience with contemporary theories of communication and a fair amount of practice and project-based learning in the communication field. Adult learners have been hired prior to graduating because employers value their experiences and prize the skills they gained in our degree program. Thirty-six percent of the students in the corporate communication program are adult learners.

GENERAL SCIENCE



AND LIFE SCIENCE OPTIONS

A growth in the hiring of scientists to work in fields that address issues related to the global environment due to climate change is anticipated. The Science (General and Life Science options) and Biology programs provide a foundation for a variety of careers in biological, health and environmental sciences as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnical, chemical, allied health or agricultural industries. They can also prepare students for graduate or health professional school such as medicine or dentistry. Students have the ability to minor in subjects such as Business, Information Sciences Technology or Psychology to prepare them for biology-related careers such as pharmaceutical sales or data management. The average salary for a Biologist I with a bachelor’s degree ranges from $40,000 to $50,000 per year. All fields of biology have an anticipated growth in hiring which is dependent upon the specific area. As an example, employment of Conservation Scientists and Environmental Scientists are anticipated to grow by 7 percent and 11 percent, respectively, from 2014 to 2024. PSU Scranton works on accommodating adult learners’ needs for flexible scheduling and support to minimize the time it takes to complete their degree. Additionally, it provides peer mentoring, tutoring and accessible faculty to help students who need additional support. Sixty-six percent of the students in the science programs are adult learners.

PSYCHOLOGY

A four-year psychology degree offers adult learners the opportunity to pursue careers and/or graduate school in a variety of community-based contexts. Mental health counseling, school counseling, nonprofit management, human resources, and marketing are all possible career paths with a degree in psychology. Of particular interest to adult learners is the BS in Psychology with a Business Option. This degree combines core business courses with human psychology and foundations in data analytics to prepare students to be competitive in applying psychology to the modern business marketplace. PSWS’s integrated psychology curriculum combines psychological theory with hands-on research and internship opportunities, allowing returning students to flexibly explore the field of psychology and prepare themselves to apply their knowledge and new skills wherever they find their passion. Twenty-eight percent of these students in the psychology program are adult learners.