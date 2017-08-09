Adult Education Guide: Penn State Scranton

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)





Frackville woman joins staff at St. Luke’s locations

Rachel Seitzinger, CRNP, has joined St. Luke’s Family Medicine Coaldale and St. Luke’s Primary Care Nesquehoning as a nurse practitioner. Seitzinger sees patients of all ages at both family practices but primarily focuses on diagnosing and treating older (read more)

Published: August 9, 2017

Penn State Scranton campus has a diverse student population with an average of 26.1 percent as adult learners. Penn State Scranton is an officially designated military friendly campus and often works with returning veterans interested in pursuing a college degree after they complete their military service.

Business Program

Adult learners can greatly benefit from Penn State Scranton’s Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB) degree program. Penn State Scranton’s BSB program offers a respected and rigorous degree program that can be completed entirely on one local campus. Increasingly, the Business Program features late-afternoon, evening and even weekend class offerings, as well as online, hybrid and live-streaming formats. These options are designed to accommodate employed adult learners’ need for flexible scheduling that permits them to work and still go to college.

Additionally, adult learners can find meaningful outlets for applied learning in Penn State Scranton’s BSB program by participating in applied research, action research, and the like. In some cases, the Business Program’s efforts to promote regional entrepreneurship and small-business success (e.g., partnership with the Family Business Alliance and pre-incubator program in downtown Scranton) offer applied learning experiences. Working closely with professors and host sites in such applied learning activities, adult learners can gain knowledge and experiences that distinguish them from other graduates when they enter the professional job market. Thirty percent of our students in the business program are adult learners.

RN TO BSN

The RN to BSN program makes it possible for registered nurses to earn a BSN degree through full- or part-time study while maintaining personal and employment responsibilities. The program is open to nurses who have previously earned either an associate degree or a diploma in nursing. In addition to upgrading skills, the program prepares nurses for non-traditional employment in such areas as administration, pharmaceutical sales, managed care, and insurance. The Penn State RN to BSN program builds on previous accomplishments. Nursing classes offered on Mondays in a seven-week format allow for self-paced progression. The typical adult learner can complete the degree requirements in three semesters. Forty-six percent of our students in the RN to BSN program are adult learners.

HDFS

Human Development and Family studies educates students to enter the human services of cases ranging from birth through old age. Adult students will find the program builds upon their life experience and helps them understand the conceptual framework for practice with a wide variety of clients in an equally wide variety of practice settings. These students can gain valuable knowledge and skills that make them employable. Students are required to complete an internship in their last semester of study. Many of the students are employed by their former internship agencies. Supportive faculty help ensure student success. Many students go on to graduate programs in social work, counseling, marriage and family counseling and psychology. Adult students find multifold interactions during their education, and can earn continuing education credits for participating in work related workshops offered by Penn State Scranton after graduation. Forty-one percent of our students are adult learners.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

The corporate communication program is an excellent choice for adult learners and those returning to a college education. Adult learners have noted how they enjoy the corporate communication program as it helps them combine their existing work experience with contemporary theories of communication and a fair amount of practice and project-based learning in the communication field. Adult learners have been hired prior to graduating because employers value their experiences and prize the skills they gained in our degree program. Thirty-six percent of the students in the corporate communication program are adult learners.

GENERAL SCIENCE

AND LIFE SCIENCE OPTIONS

A growth in the hiring of scientists to work in fields that address issues related to the global environment due to climate change is anticipated. The Science (General and Life Science options) and Biology programs provide a foundation for a variety of careers in biological, health and environmental sciences as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnical, chemical, allied health or agricultural industries. They can also prepare students for graduate or health professional school such as medicine or dentistry. Students have the ability to minor in subjects such as Business, Information Sciences Technology or Psychology to prepare them for biology-related careers such as pharmaceutical sales or data management. The average salary for a Biologist I with a bachelor’s degree ranges from $40,000 to $50,000 per year. All fields of biology have an anticipated growth in hiring which is dependent upon the specific area. As an example, employment of Conservation Scientists and Environmental Scientists are anticipated to grow by 7 percent and 11 percent, respectively, from 2014 to 2024. PSU Scranton works on accommodating adult learners’ needs for flexible scheduling and support to minimize the time it takes to complete their degree. Additionally, it provides peer mentoring, tutoring and accessible faculty to help students who need additional support. Sixty-six percent of the students in the science programs are adult learners.

PSYCHOLOGY

A four-year psychology degree offers adult learners the opportunity to pursue careers and/or graduate school in a variety of community-based contexts. Mental health counseling, school counseling, nonprofit management, human resources, and marketing are all possible career paths with a degree in psychology. Of particular interest to adult learners is the BS in Psychology with a Business Option. This degree combines core business courses with human psychology and foundations in data analytics to prepare students to be competitive in applying psychology to the modern business marketplace. PSWS’s integrated psychology curriculum combines psychological theory with hands-on research and internship opportunities, allowing returning students to flexibly explore the field of psychology and prepare themselves to apply their knowledge and new skills wherever they find their passion. Twenty-eight percent of these students in the psychology program are adult learners.

