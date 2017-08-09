Adult Education Guide: Penn State Wilkes-Barre

staff / Published: August 9, 2017

By Dr. Rick Dierenfeldt

The prospect of being an adult learner is scary. We have concerns not shared by the majority of our classmates. Most of us maintain full-time employment, and many of us have children. How can we possibly juggle career and family responsibilities while attending classes, and still find time to study and complete assignments?

The answer is two-fold: personal commitment and faculty support. If you’re considering pursuing a degree in Administration of Justice (AOJ), then you’ve already recognized the value attached to a post-secondary education—not just in terms of the knowledge and skills you’ll gain, but the increased financial security that comes with a better job, merit-based raises, and promotions. You’ll also find that you are not alone.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s faculty understands what it’s like to be a non-traditional or returning student. I was in my late 20s and caring for a newborn when I started working on my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. I remember the day I decided to enroll. I was working in the field as a police officer and recognized that promotional opportunities would almost certainly require a post-secondary education; so, as soon as my shift was over, I drove to campus and registered for classes. I felt so out of place—in full uniform and nearly 10 years older than the rest of the people around me.

“What am I doing here?” I asked myself. I found my answers when I started classes the following week.

Eight years later, I’d added another child, but had also earned my bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. As an Assistant Professor of Administration of Justice at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, I am part of a faculty committed to assisting adult learners in finding their own answers and achieving their own career goals. We recognize that balancing work, family and school often results in scheduling conflicts that change from semester to semester. Moreover, we understand that adult learners arrive on campus with different career goals and varying levels of academic and field experience. As a consequence, our program is designed to facilitate the success of adult learners from any background.

Our Bachelor of Arts program is ideally suited to the criminal justice practitioner interested in increased upward mobility within their current vocation. In addition to taking a variety of courses relevant to the fields of policing, law, adult corrections, and juvenile justice, the BA adult learner acquires several hours of foreign language credits—providing an important skill set in the face of rapidly changing local and national demographics.

Our Bachelor of Science program provides students with similar exposure to a broad criminal justice education, as well as an internship experience and coursework in criminal justice research. The internship provides students with opportunities to work within a criminal justice agency and expand their professional network. Equally important, successful internships frequently translate to employment opportunities following graduation. Coursework in criminal justice research provides students with opportunities to engage in the study of crime and policy evaluation, while developing their skills in research methodology and statistics—skill sets that are increasingly valued among criminal justice agencies. Regardless of the program of study, adult learners earning their degree in Administration of Justice will work with faculty who currently serve in the field as department administrators, prosecuting attorneys, and domestic violence advocates.

In addition to maintaining a student-centered approach to criminal justice education, AOJ faculty provide personalized advising tailored to each student’s individual needs. This approach allows for a tremendous amount of flexibility in terms of course scheduling and the development of an academic roadmap congruent with the student’s career goals. These efforts are supported by a mix of traditional, night, and online course offerings designed to accommodate the “real world” schedules of our adult learners, as well as articulation agreements with local community colleges that remove barriers to transferring credits among returning students.

For more information about the AOJ program at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, future students are encouraged to contact Dr. Rick Dierenfeldt (rdd19@psu.eu) and Discipline Coordinator Marshall Davis (mrd16@psu.edu) or visit http://wilkesbarre.psu.edu/academics/aoj.

