Adult Education Guide: Wilkes University

The Wilkes University Passan School of Nursing is committed to developing health care professionals who serve the community with compassion, integrity, intelligence and respect while adapting to a variety of work environments, promoting collaboration, engaging in lifelong learning and expanding nursing science.

Nowhere is that commitment more apparent than in the new Ph.D. program in nursing introduced this fall. It is the nursing school’s second doctoral program, joining its Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in providing a comprehensive pathway to advancing nursing knowledge. The Doctor of Nursing Practice degree focuses on clinical practice while the Ph.D. program is research focused. Course sequences are arranged to allow the most motivated nurses to choose a pathway that can take them seamlessly from the post master’s level of entry with options available for D.N.P to the Ph.D. – or Ph.D. to the D.N.P.

The new Ph.D. degree addresses a critical need in nursing education: providing a supply of Ph.D.-prepared nursing faculty to teach in nursing programs. The Ph.D. in nursing is the only one of its kind in the region and only the second Ph.D. to be offered in northeast Pennsylvania. The program will be offered fully online with only one three-day residency required. This program is designed specifically for students interested in pursuing academic education or research within health care agencies. The program can be completed in 35 months with continuous enrollment.

Robin Chard, Ph.D., RN, CNOR, has been named coordinator of the Ph.D. program in Wilkes University’s Passan School of Nursing. Prior to joining Wilkes, Chard was a professor of nursing at Nova Southeastern University, where she has held positions as adjunct or full-time nursing faculty since 2008. Her academic experience includes teaching in the classroom and online in both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs. Chard says that nurses who choose to earn a Ph.D. have clear professional goals in choosing to earn the doctorate.

“Nurses who seek a Ph.D. in nursing do so to attain the highest level of formal education,” Chard explains. “They are nurses who have a desire to conduct research and advance nursing science, teach the next generation of nurses, and improve health outcomes.”

All students completing the Ph.D. in nursing in the Passan School will achieve specific outcomes. They will be able to:

• synthesize empirical and theoretical literature from nursing and other disciplines regarding nursing education and clinical practice,

• design a nursing research study that examines, refines, and advances nursing science and theory to transform nursing education and clinical practice,

• critically evaluate research findings as applicable to nursing science,

• and contribute to the field of nursing science through the dissemination of research findings.

“The online Ph.D. program empowers you with the next-level skills and knowledge necessary to become a better leader, researcher, scholar, and educator in the health care industry,” Chard says.

To apply to the program at the post master’s level, nurses must have a master’s level nursing degree or the appropriate doctoral degree and a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher from the master’s or doctoral level degree granting institution and a nursing license. Transcripts and letters of recommendation also are required. For detailed information about applying to the Ph.D. program in Wilkes University’s Passan School of Nursing, visit www.wilkes.edu/phd-in-nursing.