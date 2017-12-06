Archbald salt cave new addition to growing holistic trend in NEPA

By Joseph Kohut / Published: December 6, 2017

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:10:03 11:29:56

Tiffany Cianci owner of The Salted Pixie Holistic Living. Photo by Jake Danna Stevens.

By Joseph Kohut, Times-Tribune Staff Writer

Coal country has a salt cave.

Local businesswoman Tiffany Cianci on Oct. 1 unveiled to the public her new shop — Salted Pixie Holistic Living, an Archbald wellness store that she says carries a range of products popular among the holistic community.

What Cianci says makes the place unique is a salt cave, which is the first of its kind in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“It recreates that sensation you get from a day at the beach in a little room,” Cianci said recently. “It cleanses and purifies the air around you.”

A generator blows fine particles of sterile, white salt into the air. About 6,400 pounds of pink Himalayan salt coats the floor, and panels of salt line the room’s walls. A 45-minute session in Cianci’s salt cave, which seats up to seven, will cost $40 per adult, she said. No cellphones and no talking are generally practiced inside.

Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is said to be beneficial for the respiratory system and skin by proponents of its use. Cianci said salt particles cleanse the air and settle in the respiratory system to help break up mucus.

The American Lung Association in an article last year suggested salt therapy may potentially be more than a placebo effect but there were no evidence-based findings to create treatment guidelines.

Norman H. Edelman, M.D., the senior scientific adviser to the American Lung Association, suggested at the time halotherapy possibly could bring relief to people suffering from obstructive lung diseases, but the association cautioned the therapy should be discussed with a patient’s doctor.

The aesthetic in the cave will differ from other local shops that offer salt booth sessions, such as Namaste 919 in Old Forge. There, salt sprayed from a generator lightly coats patrons who sit on a bench in a small booth.

It’s a trend Cianci hopes will catch on among members of the holistic community in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The store opened to a line winding out of the door, she said. In total, she estimated at least 300 people attended opening day. Many took the opportunity to check out the salt cave and several others have since booked appointments.

“People were coming out and were like ‘that cave is magic,’” Cianci said.

Beth Ann Zero, owner of Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore, said holistic living has increasingly become common in recent years. In the four years she’s had her store, the community has broadened from a small group of people who buy crystals, salt lamps and sage to a more mainstream crowd curious about it.

“And then it turns into a whole discussion where now Joe Schmo is like “yeah sage, they’ve been doing that for centuries,’” Zero said. “So the next thing you know, John Doe is coming in buying sage and saying, ‘Well, Joe Schmo did it so it’s OK for me, too.’”

Cianci hopes that growth in interest will play a role in determining the shop’s success. She said her shop will carry several locally sourced products for teas and bath and body products. She’s developed a website and a smartphone app, which can be used to book appointments for the salt cave.

Her decision to open a holistic wellness store came as her opinion in the subject shifted from skeptical to more solid belief. She saw a salt cave online and thought “someone needs to do this.”

Her husband, James, helped build the room. They poured the salt late into the night before the opening and strung up the hammocks.

“Well ... why can’t I do it?” she said.

