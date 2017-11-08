Building recycling fits this couple’s business plan

By Kyle Wind

Meegan Possemato’s and Andrew Planey’s latest recycled item is 1138 Capouse Ave.

The owners of On&On History Recycled recently celebrated the grand re-opening of the marketplace of vintage, handmade and repurposed items in its new building, whose previous uses dating back to the late 1800s ranged from housing stables to Hurst Sign Co.

“When we saw the bones of that building, we just knew it would be perfect for us because we’re not the kind of business that belongs in a mall,” Possemato said. “The big industrial factory look really fits well with what we do.”

Possemato recalled when she and Planey first opened at 518 Lackawanna Ave. more than two years ago, a number of people told her she was crazy to put her faith in downtown Scranton, which was struggling mightily at the time.

The couple wanted to be part of a turnaround for the city’s downtown — where the prospects look brighter today and the Marketplace at Steamtown has stabilized under new owner John Basalyga — and now say their success justifies their faith in Scranton.

“Our first night, we opened on First Friday (Sept. 1), and we honestly sold as much as we normally would on Lackawanna Avenue,” Possemato said. “I don’t think we would be able to be successful here if we didn’t start off on Lackawanna Ave. Everybody saw us. Everybody knew us. We have a following now. Scranton has been good to us.”

When they decided the business had outgrown its approximately 2,000-square-foot rental space, the pair initially hoped to stay downtown but couldn’t afford to buy real estate in that part of the city. They still wanted to stay in Scranton, and with logistical support from the Small Business Development Center at the University of Scranton, bought the building on Capouse Avenue for $120,000.

Paying back loans to NEPA Alliance and Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, On&On’s monthly expenses are comparable to the $1,600 in rent they were paying at Lackawanna Avenue — with the noteworthy exception of the months tax bills are due, Possemato said.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing for us to grow,” Planey added. “We were kind of at our limit at the other store. Now we’ve got more space to grow and can offer the customers more stuff.”

On&On, which hosts products from other vendors to share overhead costs, now operates in an approximately 8,000-square-foot building, meaning once the owners finish preparing the upper floor, the business will have quadrupled its space.

The previous location maxed out at 18 vendors and always had a waiting list for more spots; the new maximum capacity will be 60 vendors, with floor space increasing from 7-feet-by-7-feet to 10-by-10. Vendors rent floor space for $195 per month, bookshelf space for $50 per month and tabletop space for $25 per month.

Other pluses Possemato cited about the new location are free parking, the building having a loading dock to facilitate furniture sales and being a neighbor to National Bakery.

Taylor resident Rob Hartman used to go to On&On at its old location and thinks customers will make the trip to the new spot.

“There is so much more space, which they needed because they can fit more cool stuff,” he said. “The openness of this building and the age of this building adds to the atmosphere ... It’s the only place like this in the area. We do antique shopping all the time. There are other places that have multiple vendors, but you have to walk sideways through it.”