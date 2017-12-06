Business briefs

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CornellCookson adding 40-plus jobs

MOUNTAIN TOP – CornellCookson, Inc., a worldwide rolling door and grille manufacturer, is creating more than 40 jobs to support ongoing growth and expanded production capabilities. Open positions vary in skill level and include entry-level assembly, welding, powder coating, machine operators and more. A majority of the jobs will support a new fourth shift. The shift was added to meet overwhelming demand for CornellCookson products in the United States and abroad.

To learn more about applying for jobs visit CornellCookson.com

Applications may also be submitted via email: Jessica.Falatko@CornellCookson.com

Local firm buys out IT company

The Dunmore information technology firm Technic IT Group LLC last week bought the assets of Technic Corp., also in Dunmore, the new owner announced.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1972, Technic Corp. was created as an IT support company in Scranton.

The new company will diversify with a wider range of services, including cloud computing, security and telephone systems for all business types, said Technic IT Group majority owner and managing partner John E. Martines.

Technic Corp. owner Vincent Russonello, will stay on as an equity partner and consultant, Martines said.

— Jon O’Connell

Trucking company helps nonprofits

DUNMORE — Road Scholar Transport of Dunmore is promoting charitable causes through vinyl fleet wraps. The company’s Awareness Program has used Avery Dennison MPI 1105 film to support 38 501(c)(3) foundations, including the American Breast Cancer Foundation, Make A Wish, Clayton’s Hope Organization for epilepsy research and 93 Cents for Flight 93. With its trucks traveling through the North- and Mid-Atlantic United States, the company believes other freight providers may take note of what Road Scholar is doing for organizations that are important to its community.

Community Bank N.A. Hazleton branch moves to new location

HAZLETON — Community Bank N.A. is moving its branch at 540 W. Broad St. in Hazleton to 30 S. Church St.

The switch was scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 3-6. The new branch opened Monday, Nov. 6, following the closing of the West Broad Street site on Friday, Nov. 3. Branch hours will remain the same and all employees will transfer to the new location.

“We’re excited about the benefits this new location will bring to our customers,” Emmanuel Marte, Community Bank N.A. Hazleton branch manager, said. “The South Church Street branch will have a drive-up teller window and drive-up ATM, giving customers more options to fulfill their banking needs quickly and efficiently.”

“We expect minimal customer impact during the transition period; however, if customers have any questions or concerns, we encourage them to talk with a staff member prior to Nov. 3,” said Bob Cirko, senior VP, regional retail banking manager.

For more information about the branch relocation, call the Hazleton branch at 570-459-4260.

Comcast hits Wi-Fi landmark

SCRANTON — Internet service provider Comcast has activated 4,700 Wi-Fi outdoor hotspots in its Keystone region, including 154 in Scranton.

Comcast plans to activate 5,200 hotspots in the region by the end of the year, which includes parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, the company said recently.

Hotspots allow most Comcast Xfinity internet customers to use Wi-Fi when in range instead of cellular data at no extra cost. Non-customers can use the network for two hours per month.

To use it, the name “xfinitywifi” will appear in a device’s available networks list when in range. Customers use their account usernames and passwords to log in.

— Jon O’Connell

WMH gets trauma center status

HONESDALE — Wayne Memorial Hospital has achieved level IV trauma center status from the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, effective Nov. 1.

The accreditation allows the hospital to treat a number of more complex injuries, including those from car crashes, burns and assaults, officials said.

Without accreditation, trauma-level cases must go to the next nearest trauma center, which is often Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, about 40 minutes away.

Wayne Memorial officials and staff across several departments prepared for more than a year to earn accreditation.

The process also included a new helipad near the hospital.

— Jon O’Connell

App opens Wilkes-Barre office

WILKES-BARRE — An app created by local entrepreneur Kris Jones and Los Angeles-based comedian and actor Damon Wayans Jr. now has its own office in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Jones recently opened the Special Guest App office at 10 E. Northampton St. and launched the app’s “demo stage,” which is open to Northeast Pennsylvania entertainers allowing them to produce professional video and photography of their performances.

Jones and Wayans recently appeared on Apple TV’s first content series “Planet of the Apps,” where they raised $1.5 million. On the TV show, the two were mentored by Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am.

The mobile app enables anyone, anywhere to hire live entertainers on demand. It also helps entertainers get discovered and connect with venues looking to book live entertainment, Jones said.

The “demo stage” was recently unveiled as part of the public launch and the opening of the Wilkes-Barre office.

According to Jones, the process of videography and photography is underwritten by Special Guest App. The entertainer is left with professional video footage to share on the app, as well as on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook with the goal of helping entertainers get discovered and generate more paid gigs, he said.

Photography will be produced by Wilkes-Barre-based Coal Creative.

— Denise Allabaugh

Acquisition drives up bank earnings

The acquisition of another bank helped drive up third-quarter earnings

for Wayne Bank’s parent company.

Norwood Financial Corp. on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.94 million, nearly quintuple last year’s third-quarter earnings of $612,000. Non-recurring expenses totaling $1.66 million related to the July 2016 acquisition of Delaware Bancshares Inc. and organic growth contributed to the increase, said Norwood Chief Financial Officer William Lance.

Earnings per share, fully diluted, were 47 cents, increasing from 10 cents last year after adjusting for Norwood’s 50 percent stock dividend declared Aug. 8. Total assets were $1.13 billion, up $6.9 million from last year.

The company has 26 offices in Pennsylvania and New York.

— Jon O’Connell

Misericordia receives ranking

The university is ranked 41st out of 145 colleges and universities in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities North category of U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 edition of Best Colleges, which includes institutions of higher education in the northern United States that offer master’s degrees and some doctoral programs.

$10,000 grant aids Lackawanna College

The college has received a $10,000 Community Needs Grant from the Scranton Area Foundation in support of the Empowerment through Education Program. Working in conjunction with Mary Mother of God Parish and other local churches, the college will provide college and employment preparation programs from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through February.

Geisinger opens opioid treatment clinic

The health network opened a Medication Assisted Treatment Addiction Clinic at its location at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 18. Funded in partnership with Geisinger Health Plan, the Wilkes-Barre treatment center follows the opening of a MAT clinic at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital earlier this spring. Future plans also include the opening of a third clinic in Central Pennsylvania later this year.

Geisinger WV opens MRI suite

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center has completed the renovation of a new $5.5 million MRI suite to provide patients with a more comfortable experience and the most advanced imaging technology. The suite includes the installation of a $1.9 million state-of-the-art Siemens Skyra 3 Tesla (3T) MRI, which delivers cleaner, crisper images in a shorter amount of time.

Misericordia begins downtown project

The university began a beautification project in downtown Dallas borough, which will result in the demolition of blighted properties and the creation of green space and parking near the entrance of Lake Street.

The university purchased 24, 30 and 32 Lake St., and ancillary structures in August 2016. The structures formerly housed a beer distributor, a commercial property and a private family house. The university also purchased the former Himmler Theater, 48 Lake St., and a small vacant lot in July 2016.

Scranton Express associate wins award

Frank Barrett, Scranton, has been named Express Employment Professionals Northeast Zone Employee of the Year. His win comes with $1,000 and a trip to Orlando, Fla. He is now eligible for the nationwide honor where the winner will be awarded $5,000 in February.

University of Scranton included four rankings

The University of Scranton received high rankings in four surveys of colleges and universities announced recently.

Two 2018 college rankings published online in September placed the university among America’s top colleges. Niche.com ranked Scranton 189 among the “Best Colleges in America” in its list of 1,644 four-year colleges and 120 in its list of “Best Value Colleges in America.” Also, College Factual ranked Scranton 245 in its national ranking of 1,383 schools for “overall quality.”

Also, the university was ranked 14 in Best Catholic College in America. These new rankings analyze factors like academics, professors, value, diversity and campus life using data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and alumni.

The university ranked 69th among the 632 master’s universities in the nation included in a 2017 listing that seeks to rate colleges based on their contribution to “social mobility, research and service” published in the September/October issue of Washington Monthly and online, and 38th in the “research” index, the “Master’s University” category.