Business Briefs

by Jon O’Connell

HONESDALE BANK PLANS NEW OFFICE

The Honesdale National Bank plans to open a new branch at 651 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Twp. Officials say the new branch will expand the Wayne County-based bank’s footprint in Lackawanna County, now limited to branch offices in Archbald and Scott Twp. HNB Assistant Vice President Carol Milani will be branch manager for the new office, which is HNB’s 11th location.

The new branch is to open in early January.

GERTRUDE HAWK OPENS NEW STORE

Local chocolate company Gertrude Hawk Chocolates opened a new Dickson City retail store and will close its old one nearby.

The new location in Target Plaza on Commerce Boulevard recently held a grand opening.

Headquarted in Dunmore, Gertude Hawk employs about 600 people and has retail locations in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

DEP SLAPS CABOT WITH $99K PENALTY

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. agreed to pay a $99,000 civil penalty for excess natural gas emissions and failure to submit compliance reports, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.

The DEP found Cabot had excess emissions on various well sites, and company officials failed to submit complete compliance demonstration reports for 20 gas wells throughout Susquehanna County, according to the DEP. After taking corrective measures, the company is now compliant, the DEP said.

The excess emissions and incomplete reporting violate the Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act and Federal New Source Performance Standards.

The penalty will be put into the state’s Clean Air Fund, which pays for air quality programs in the state.

BANK MOVES INTO NEW BRANCH OFFICE

Wayne Bank relocated its Abingtons community branch office to a newly constructed building along Northern Boulevard, a short distance from its old spot.

The new office at 841 Northern Blvd. offers more parking spaces and easier access to drive through lanes, bank officials said.

The Honesdale-based bank had operated the old Abingtons branch office, at 651 Northern Blvd., since 1989. Growth in the Clarks Summit-area market prompted new construction of the 2,300-squarefoot building, where customers can find the same line of financial services, officials said.

VESTAL FIRM BUYS SHOPPING PLAZA

A NewYork company bought a shopping plaza for $3 million in the borough.

Parth Apartments LLC of Vestal bought the fully occupied plaza that includes Waffle House, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Community Bank and Dunkin’ Donuts from KARF LLC on Friday. Darlene Dalessandro of Lewith &Freeman Real Estate Inc. represented Parth.

KARF principal Richard Feibus said tenant businesses have long-term leases and the plaza’s profile is unlikely to change.

Feibus, a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker, sees a surge of New York firms hunting for property in Northeast Pennsylvania, he said.

WVIA CHANGES FREQUENCIES

WVIA-TV recently changed broadcast frequencies per federal law, and viewers who don’t pay for cable or satellite must adjust their antennas to keep watching.

The channels remain in the same place — 44.1 for WVIA-HD, 44.2 for WVIA PBS Kids 24/7 and 44.3 for WVIA Create — but some viewers must rescan television channels through their televisions or set-top converter boxes. Options are often found by pressing the setup or menu button on the remote, WVIA said.

Cable and satellite customers do not have to rescan. Visit www.tvanswers.org for information.

Nationally, nearly 1,000 TV stations are changing frequencies over the next several years to make more room for wireless broadband services.

APARTMENTS SOLD IN MIDVALLEY

A Dallas company recently bought a Blakely apartment complex for $13.5 million.

Timberfalls Blakely LLC bought Timber Falls at Blakely off the Scranton/Carbondale Highway on Oct. 28 from TF Blakely LP.

Officials with affiliate management company Silk Mananagement Group LLC did not return an email asking about potential changes, however, an announcement on its website says the company has already begun renovations.

Silk Management also owns Country Club Apartments in Dallas and apartments in Reading.

PENNSYLVANIA TO AUCTION OFF CASINO LICENSES

The first of 10 satellite casino licenses to be built in Pennsylvania will be auctioned off this month.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced a series of nine dates throughout the first half of 2018 in which it will receive sealed bids to purchase licenses for facilities to operate casinos with up to 750 slot machines and eventually as many as 40 table games.

Experts in the casino industry have suggested that Westmoreland County could be a prime location for one of the smaller casinos up for bid.

The first licenses will be auctioned off Jan. 10 in Harrisburg. Sealed proposals that contain bids for the licenses and locations will be opened.

Winning bidders will have until the end of the next business day to pay the license price posted in the auction. They then will have six months to submit an license application for the slots facility.

Owners of the state’s 10 existing large casinos will be able to bid for satellite licenses.

FIRMS GET BEN FRANKLIN FUNDING

Three area firms have been awarded funding through Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, an investment arm of the state economic development department.

Ben Franklin announced $320,530 in early stage development awards including the following local firms:

• $100,000 to PlanGuru LLC., Wilkes-Barre, to expand marketing. The company provides budget forecasting tools for executives.

• $7,800 to Jed Pool Tools Inc., Scranton, to purchase enterprise resource planning software.

• $7,730 to Performance Biomedical LLC, Wright Twp., to purchase enterprise planning software.

STATE GREEN-LIGHTS SCRANTON

MEDICAL MARIJUANA GROWER

Scranton’s medical marijuana grower recently received state approval to begin production.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Vireo Health, has the green light to start growing marijuana and processing it into medicine.

Another company, GTI Pennsylvania LLC in Montour County, also received state approval.

Six grower/processor companies have cleared a number of inspections to prove they meet state requirements, the state said. The Wolf administration expects more to be approved in the coming days.

“We thank Gov. Wolf and his administration for providing us with the opportunity to provide those patients suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions with best-in-class medical cannabis products,” said Dr. Kyle Kingsley, chief executive officer of Vireo Health and Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, in a written statement. “Working together with our partners in government and health care, we hope to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions may begin accepting seeds and plant clones to start growing at its facility in Scranton’s Green Ridge section. The company plans to begin shipping products toward the middle of 2018.

The state’s medical marijuana program went into effect in 2016 following legislation legalizing the drug to treat 17 serious medical conditions, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease and post-traumautic stress disorder.