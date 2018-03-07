Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WARRANTY COMPANY RECEIVES HONOR

GWC Warranty, the best-in-class provider of used vehicle service contracts sold through automotive dealers, was recently named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation by the National Association of Business Resources.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

Organizations undergo a rigorous application process that assesses each company based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

PLEDGE GAINS GLOBAL SUPPORT

More than 500 students, health care professionals and concerned citizens from more than 20 states and eight foreign countries signed the pledge to “uphold the values of dignity, equality and justice within health care” in the first week it was launched by the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Medicine and Health at Misericordia University.

WAYNE BANK HELPS SANCTUARY

Wayne Bank supported the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary with a donation through the Educational Improvement Organization Program in 2018.

Program coordinator Henry J. Loftus Jr. and trustees Judith Ann Mortensen and Donna LaBar accepted a check for $10,000.

The gift was made possible as a result of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program offered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

PITCH PROGRAM ROUND OPENS

Wilkes-Barre Connect, powered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, will officially open the next round of its PITCH program March 1 and remain open until the March 28 deadline.

PITCH is a formalized process to introduce entrepreneurs, startups and existing businesses to the regional investor network in Northeast Pennsylvania.

PITCH is sponsored by the Willary Foundation, and coordinated by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a Wilkes-Barre Connect partner; applications: www.wilkesbarreconnect.org/submit-venture-profile; information: Joseph Boylan, joseph.boylan@wilkes-barre.org or visit the website at www.wilkesbarreconnect.org.

EQUIPMENT FIRM CONTINUES GROWTH

Stephenson Equipment has expanded for the third time in the area since its first location in 2005 along Route 315 in Pittston.

Stephenson Equipment is growing to meet the needs of its customers in Northeast Pennsylvania. The new location is just a couple of miles up the road from the company’s previous location on Armstrong Road and features many new, larger and taller work bays that allow the service techs to complete customer work faster and more efficiently.

VOLVO DEALER WINS AWARD

Ken Pollock Volvo Cars of Pittston has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world’s leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.

WINDOW COMPANY ADDS GLASS LINE

Continuing the expansion of capabilities at its Northeast Pa. production center, national manufacturer Crystal Window & Door Systems recently added a new state-of-the-art insulated glass unit fabrication line at its Benton Twp. facility. The new equipment has the ability for automated assembly of triple pane insulated glass units. With an investment of several million dollars, the new equipment has greatly increased capabilities and overall window production capacity for the manufacturer.

BANK DONATES TO SANCTUARY

The Dime Bank donated $10,000 to the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary through the Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.

The Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary’s Dorflinger Glass Museum has two innovative educational programs approved by the EITC program. The first program is a local history of Northeastern Pa. tour where elementary students learn about White Mills, canal transportation, glass making and life in the 19th century from high school students who act as guides. About 500 students participate in this tour each year.

WOMEN’S HEALTH SYSTEM RECOGNIZED

Highmark Blue Shield recognized Geisinger’s women’s health services for providing excellence in maternity care by naming several of the health system’s childbirth units, including Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, as Blue Distinction Centers. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community.

UNIVERSITIES SIGN PROGRAM AGREEMENT

Marywood University and East Stroudsburg University recently signed an articulation agreement for master’s programs in public administration and management and leadership. Students enrolled in the master of science in public administration programs at East Stroudsburg University can take approved master of public administration courses at Marywood University and apply them toward their degree. At the same time, students enrolled in Marywood University’s MPA program can take approved courses at East Stroudsburg University and apply them toward their MPA degree.

BANK DEDICATES NEW BRANCH

Area civic, business, community representatives and other dignitaries joined the Honesdale National Bank’s board of directors, officers and staff Jan. 24 for the ribbon cutting and dedication of HNB’s new office at 651 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp.

QUANDEL DONATES $100K TO SPRINGBOARD

Noble C. “Bud” Quandel, the fourth-generation leader of the namesake construction and railroad company founded in Pennsylvania, is donating $100,000 to Springboard Healthy Scranton, the first-of-its-kind program designed to improve an entire community’s health. Springboard Healthy Scranton will place the community’s focus on preventive care, behavioral health and economic growth. It will seek bold goals, such as coordinating community resources to eliminate hunger and preventable chronic diseases and change how health care is delivered through the power of genomic medicine.

CANCER CENTER RECEIVES DONATION

The Robert Y. Moffat Family Charitable Trust recently donated $100,000 to Geisinger Community Medical Center’s Cancer Center to support patient care, research, education and equipment needs within the Cancer Center. A dedication plaque is displayed in the center’s family waiting room in honor of the donation, which was presented by Yvette Wentland, trustee of the Moffat Trust.

HOSPICE ORGANIZATION RECEIVES GRANT

Hospice of the Sacred Heart announced recently that the volunteer service of a team of New York Life agents and employees from the Scranton office resulted in a $2,124 Volunteers for Good grant to the organization. The grant supports the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Dragonfly Program, a six-week grief education series for children ages 6-12 and their parents and/or guardians who have suffered a loss from the death of a loved one. Pre-registration is required for the Dragonfly program. The next program is scheduled for six consecutive Wednesdays beginning March 14 at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Center for Education in Moosic. Call 570-344-9027 for registration information.

FNCB RANKED AMONG OTCQX BEST 50

FNCB Bancorp Inc., parent company of the bank, was named to the 2018 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2017.

FNCB Donates $80K to scholarship foundation

The local bank has announced an $80,000 Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit donation to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation. Since 2010, the bank has contributed more than $1,400,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative. The Diocese of Scranton donation will help provide tuition assistance to students enrolled in preschool, elementary and high school programs in Northeast Pennsylvania. Each year, more than 1,000 families receive tuition awards from the diocese foundation, many of which are funded through the bank’s contributions.

Dime Bank supports Lacawac Sanctuary

The local bank donated $6,000 to Lacawac Sanctuary to support the nature preserve, environmental education center and biological field station. Of the donation, $5,000 was contributed through the Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program. This donation will help provide free or reduced-cost programs in-the-classroom or at various field sites. Lacawac’s educational outreach programs serve K-12 students throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. The donation directly goes to support hands-on science and environmental experiences for children in over 30 school districts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties. From the donation, $1,000 was donated as a corporate sponsorship to help with the sanctuary’s mission.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT DEALER EARNS AWARD

Edwards Business Systems has been named one of the country’s Elite Dealers by ENX Magazine. The award is presented annually by the publication to the top office equipment dealers in the U.S.

BUSINESS EARNS MONEY FOR HOSPICE

U OF S PROGRAM RANKS 4TH IN GUIDE

Master’s Programs Guide, an online resource for graduate programs, ranked the University of Scranton’s online Master of Accountancy degree program No. 4 in the nation in its listing of the “50 Best Online Master of Accounting Degree Programs 2018.”

For the ranking, the guide analyzed publicly available resources to rate schools based on the following criteria: affordability (25 percent); student satisfaction and support services (25 percent); online accessibility (25 percent); and accreditation and commendation (25 percent), which includes accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB-International) and U.S. News and World Report rankings.

MISERICORDIA RECEIVES DONATION

Philadelphia Insurance Companies recently donated $10,525 to Misericordia University through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) in support of programming in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology that treats children with speech and language disorders.

Funding will support programs for children with communication difficulties at the university’s Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. The center offers free and low-cost speech-language pathology services to clients in the regional community.

APPLEBEE’S LOCATIONS RAISE $122K IN FUNDS

Rose Group Applebee’s locations in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton regions distributed more than $122,300 in fundraising and in-kind support to community nonprofits and organizations in 2017 through localized fundraisers.

CAMELBACK EARNS SAFETY AWARD

Camelback Resort was awarded the prestigious Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award. Earning this award demonstrates that the aquatic facilities they operate — Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and the outdoor Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark — consistently exceed industry standards in risk management and epitomize aquatic safety excellence. International Aquatic Safety Awards are conferred to deserving aquatic facilities by Jeff Ellis & Associates Inc. — International Aquatic Safety and Risk Management Consultants.

FNCB DONATES TO FOUNDATION

The bank announced a $1,000 Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to the Luzerne County Community College Foundation to support LCCC’s Early College Program. Since 2010, the bank has contributed $1,400,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative. The Early College Program is designed to provide high school students with the opportunity to earn college credits at LCCC at a reduced rate. The credits are transferrable to other colleges and universities after high school graduation.