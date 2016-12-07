Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Evan Vucci / Associated Press

By Kathy Ruff

This year’s contentious presidential campaign and election is finally over. The American people have spoken, deciding to buck the politics-as-usual establishment in favor of change.

“On Election Day, Americans voted for true change and strong leadership from someone who will spark economic growth and bring back jobs to our country,” said Rep. Lou Barletta (PA-11). “As president, Donald J. Trump will reverse the trend of failed trade deals that have caused a hemorrhaging of jobs to overseas markets and elevate American private enterprise to its rightful place in the world economy.”

Pennsylvanians followed the national trend by voting for change.

“From the national side, people who were voting didn’t like either, didn’t have respect for either but they voted for change, whatever that means,” said Gene Barr, president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry, Harrisburg. “I don’t know what change they are looking for, but they wanted somebody to go down to Washington and grab Washington by the neck and throttle it. They believe Donald Trump was the guy to do that.”

Barr believes some of Trump’s promises — including to cut some of the red tape and regulations inundating businesses and to keep trade and jobs in the U.S.— resonated with people.

“That’s very much a positive,” he said. “Unfortunately, (keeping trade and jobs in the U.S.) has the result of keeping other investment out. We have to be very cautious about how we proceed on the trade side.”

On a state level, Barr is pleased to see more pro-business legislators elected but sees mixed signals from the results.

“It’s interesting,” he said. “At a time you have Donald Trump winning at the top of the ticket, (Pat) Toomey winning for the Republicans in the senate increasing what are obviously historic majorities, then you have Democrats in the row offices.”

Like the voters, the local manufacturing industry hopes for a united front in the political arena moving forward.

“In coordination with NAM (National Association of Manufacturers), we sent a letter to the president-elect, as well as Congress, saying that we look forward to working together, moving a business-friendly agenda forward,” said Darlene Robbins, president, Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association, Pottsville. “That’s what businesses want; that’s what individuals want. They want an immigration bill presented as well as something done with tax reform, which was high on the agenda, but most importantly, working on a bi-partisan approach, everyone working together.”

That hope crossed county lines and resonated with voters across the state.

“Certainly, the results were somewhat surprising in that I never expected Donald Trump to be able to win, much less to win Pennsylvania in doing so,” said David N. Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, Harrisburg. “It remains to be seen what kind of a leader he will be.”

Taylor has hope if Trump populates his senior staff and cabinet with the right people, things can change on a number of different fronts.

“First of all, that it will bring an end to the kinds of regulatory overkill that we saw from the Obama Administration that Secretary Clinton would have continued,” he said. “I think also, you will see a concentrated effort to maximize domestic energy production. That’s very positive for Pennsylvania’s energy sector, that we will have some degree of cooperation from the fed with getting the permits and licenses that our energy companies need to be able to build infrastructure and expand their operations.”

But not everyone agrees with the election’s results.

“I’m not happy with the election results,” said a Schuylkill County businessman who wanted to remain anonymous. “(The campaign) divided the country. Instead of talking about issues and plans and actual policies, it was a lot of fear mongering. The people that voted for him and supported him either didn’t focus on what he actually stands for and got caught up in the rhetoric and the hype. When they actually find out what he stands for or some of his plans, they’re the ones that are going to get hurt the most.”

The businessman also worries about the international fallout because of the divisive campaign coverage.

“Our country is in transition right now,” he said. “Other countries have got to be wondering where we stand and what’s going on and there’s nothing really coming out of the new administration to reassure foreign countries or prevent anything that could send the market into tumbles and economic problems.”

He hopes the stock market, which experienced nearly a 4 percent growth since the election, won’t crash along the way.

Another staunch Republican small business owner enjoys the outcome and its Wall Street repercussions.

“I own Arrow Dynamic and defense funds,” said Thomas R. Wilkins, CEO with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate/Wilkins & Associates, Stroudsburg, Monroe County. “It’s skyrocketing. It got an 18 percent return to date this year, a lot of that coming in the last couple weeks as the market goes up.”

Wilkins is pleased with the election outcome.

“I think it’s going to be a positive thing,” he said. “(Voters) just got tired. That was a huge statement. I think it was an American statement. That was a tough wall for him to break down.”

Another small business owner agrees.

“I’m pleased with the election results,” said Joseph A. Pilla, president of ETA Benefits, with offices in Nesquehoning and Tamaqua. “I feel the Republican agenda led by Mr. Trump is the change that we need in order to move several aspects of the economy and country forward.”

Pilla believes the government’s built-in checks and balances will temper any perceived radical changes.

“We have to give him a chance,” he said. “We have Congress and if we stick together for the common good, we will be fine.”

Observers working in the economic arena also offer their takes on the election. For example, The Conference Board, a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest, kept its baseline economic forecast unchanged, projecting about a 2 percent annual growth for 2017.

“By and large, the degree to which the new administration sets long-term growth is relatively small,” said Brian Schaitkin, senior economist. “Obviously, policy is going to play a very important role in terms of determining how quickly new technology is deployed, how quickly we see autonomous vehicles and things like that. That will play an important role in determining what long-term growth rates are.”

Schaitkin sees most of the long-term growth stimulus occurring at a local level but believes the new administration’s aim to implement fiscal expansion in the form of corporate and individual tax cuts and infrastructure spending will fuel short-term growth.

“The upside potential in the short term is that any tax cuts and any infrastructure spending can potentially create jobs, increase consumption and result in potentially faster short-term growth,” he said. “It’s unclear to me that there would be an alignment between where infrastructure spending would happen and where there is spare capacity in the labor market. As a result, you may see the primary effect of infrastructure spending on the labor market being to make labor more expensive rather than putting spare capacity to work.”

While Schaitkin admits GDP statistics show the economy lags behind in terms of investment, he remains unclear whether investment will grow rapidly, in part because of continued low interest rates.

“Part of the reason you haven’t seen more borrowing and investing taking place is simply that companies right now are concerned that any growth environments around the world are relatively weak,” he said. “The profit environment has been fairly poor. As a result of those two things, there has been some concern that large investments may not be sufficiently rewarded. It’s unclear to me whether or not corporate tax cuts at this time will lead to a massive influx in new investment.”

On a local level, economic development experts offer their opinions on hopes for moving forward in the new regime.

“I honestly have no idea what direction the president-elect will go,” said Teri Ooms, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development. “If we really want to work on improving the standard of living and addressing the actual needs that are occurring in our region, the bottom line is that we do have a portion of our population that needs to not only upgrade their skill level through some form of continuing education in order to be employable or move up the ladder.”

Ooms said educating people will address and eradicate the root causes of low wages, joblessness and a poor standard of living.

Kathy Henderson, director of economic development for the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, Lehighton, also sees challenges with finding a skilled workforce but remains cautiously optimistic.

“I’m happy with the (election) results for the main reason that I think it’s the right way we need to go at this point for our economy and our country,” she said. “My hopes are that (the new administration) will help bolster our economy. Because he is a businessman, I’m hoping he understands how businesses run more so than being a politician.”

Henderson sums it up:“We all want to be successful. We all want the United States to be successful and inclusive. We need to be able to look past our differences and work together, utilize everybody’s talents to how they are best suited. We (need to) all join together and show the world who we are.”