Business startup series open to all entrepreneurs

Have you thought about starting a business but have questions or need guidance? Join several local organizations for a series on steps to starting and growing your own business.

The series is sponsored by Penn State Hazleton, the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, CAN BE and the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center.

The series will be held in four parts and is open to anyone interested in becoming a part-time or full-time entrepreneur. There is no cost to attend.

The sessions are:

New Business Idea Boot Camp

This session will be held twice: Saturday, February 3, at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce from 9 to 10 a.m. and Wednesday, February 7, from noon to 1 p.m. at Penn State Hazleton in the Slusser/Bayzick Building.

The exciting dream of being an entrepreneur is often dampened by the frustration of having no idea of what type of business to start. This seminar will benefit aspiring entrepreneurs as they examine exercises to generate ideas for a new part-time or full-time business and participate in some of those exercises during the seminar. They will identify the next steps to take once an idea has been selected for a new business and receive take-home material for more in-depth exercises that can be completed outside of the seminar.

Both sessions will be presented by entrepreneur Ellen Raineri, assistant teaching professor of business and an experienced entrepreneur who has been involved in three small businesses. She has researched and published within the topic of entrepreneurship, conducted a workshop at a national entrepreneurship conference, and taught entrepreneurship courses for more than 10 years.

A light lunch will be served during the February 7 session.

Financing Your Business

Held Tuesday, February 13, at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 6 p.m.

Developing a Business Plan and Financial Projections

Held Tuesday, February 20, at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 6 p.m.

Making it Legal – Structure, Licensing and Registration

Held Tuesday, February 27, at the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 6 p.m.

“Financing Your Business,” “Developing a Business Plan” and “Financial Projections and Making it Legal — Structure, Licensing, and Registration” will be led by Lucy Singer, a business consultant with the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center. She holds an MBA with a concentration in human resources from Misericordia University. Prior to joining the SBDC, she was an assistant vice president in the retail banking division of FNCB Bank for 17 years.

Working with clients from the Hazleton area and Carbon County, Singer provides education and no-cost consulting services to entrepreneurs and small business owners. During confidential sessions, entrepreneurs can receive assistance with a range of business issues including testing a new business proposition, shaping a business plan and investigating funding opportunities.

The sessions are open to all community members, students, staff and faculty who have the desire to be a part-time or full-time entrepreneur.

Registration is required; to register for any of the sessions, call the Chamber at 570-455-1509.