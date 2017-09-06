Cancer Detection Methods Continue To Improve

By Dave Gardner

Advancements march on with screening techniques for cancer, as well as treatment options, as global science provides escalating contributions for the drumbeat of oncology.

Anne Dunne, M.D., section chief of breast imaging and director of the radiology residency program with the Geisinger Health System, has become a big supporter of a screening system called digital tomosynthesis. This technology, which is particularly useful with dense breast and glandular tissue, creates 3-D images of the breast using X-rays which helps to alleviate the drawbacks of conventional 2-D mammography.

Dense breast tissue can create pathology that obstructs imaging and obscures a breast mass that should be investigated further. With tomosynthesis, patients must still endure squeezing from compression during the imaging, but the 3-D system does not deliver more radiation than its 2-D predecessor.

“Digital tomosynthesis is proving to be very useful in reducing false alarms from imaging,” said Dr. Dunne. “The patient callback rate for irregularities, as proven by studies, decreases by 15 percent.”

A single digital tomosynthesis machine costs about $400,000, which, according to Dr. Dunne, does not allow smaller medical practices to purchase one while larger systems such as Geisinger are installing multiple units at various practice locations. What does not differ from 2-D imaging is the need for a patient to submit to additional tests, such as an ultrasound and or biopsy, if a breast irregularity is detected within an image.

“Advanced technologies such as digital tomosynthesis, when combined with genetic testing, tailored medicine and targeted chemotherapies, are providing us with great tools in the advancing fight against cancer,” said Dr. Dunne.

NONINVASIVE ADVANCEMENT

Another screening tool known as Cologuard now exploits human metabolism that occurs regularly but is almost universally taken for granted. This centers upon the fact that every day the colon sheds cells from its lining, with this material routinely excreted by the body.

Cologuard exploits this metabolic process by using advanced stool DNA technology to find elevated levels of altered DNA and/or hemoglobin in these abnormal cells, which may be associated with cancer or precancer. The stool sample is captured by the patient and shipped to a laboratory where the cells are analyzed for the chemical signature of cancer.

Michael Komar, M.D., director of the division of gastroenterology with the Geisinger Medicine Institute, explained that the Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer has released new guidelines suggesting three tiers of colorectal cancer screening. For average-risk patients, defined as between the ages of 50 to 65 with no family history of colon cancer, a colonoscopy completed every 10 years, or a procedure known as an annual fecal immunochemical test (FIT), is considered Tier 1.

The FIT procedure, which mirrors the Cologuard process for patients, tests for hidden blood in the stool which can be an early sign of cancer. FIT only detects human blood from the lower intestines.

According to Dr. Komar, Cologuard testing every three years falls under the designation of Tier 2 for these average-risk patients who prefer a noninvasive screening option. Patients who receive a positive Cologuard test, however, will require a colonoscopy for further screening.

“Unlike colonoscopies, Cologuard doesn’t require advance preparation, or dietary and/or medication restrictions,” said Dr. Komar. “Although Cologuard should not be considered a preventative measure, as a colonoscopy is, it does offer a viable, noninvasive alternative, and any screening is better than no screening.”

Abigail Gesselman, P.A. with the Susquehanna Health Medical Group, is a big supporter of FIT screening, but she also warned that any irregularities this system reveal must be investigated with a colonoscopy.

“The fact is, the gold standard for colon cancer screening is still colonoscopy, and here at Susquehanna Health we are offering both options,” said Gesselman.

RESERVATIONS AND RADIATION

Meghan Haggerty, M.D., a board-certified radiation oncologist with the Northeast Radiation Oncology Center, has reservations about the use of Cologuard. According to Dr. Haggerty, colon cancer development often first involves the growth of polyps that are pre-cancerous and then follow predictable steps on their path to becoming cancerous.

“I therefore believe colonoscopy is a much better screening tool because it is effective in detecting these polyps when they are just beginning,” said Dr. Haggerty.

On the treatment side of oncology, Dr. Haggerty noted that skin cancers are increasingly becoming very common in the United States. If a skin cancer is nonmelanoma, options exist for treatment.

Traditionally, the first step for nonmelanoma cancers involve surgery, with the procedure performed soon after diagnosis. If the cancer is on a patient’s face, scarring is possible and skin grafts may be necessary.

Dr. Haggerty pointed out that radiation therapy is now a viable option for many nonmelanoma skin cancers, particularly when the lesion is on the face. Radiation oncologists can use a specialized treatment option known as brachytherapy, whereby cancer-killing radiation is administered over a short distance through small needles or catheters directly into the tumor site.

“Radiation often is equally as effective as surgery for these skin cancers with no cutting and only seven short treatments applied directly to the site,” said Dr. Haggerty. “The patient should be informed of all treatment options, and this scenario is not for melanoma, which always has high risk of spreading, requires an experienced surgeon, and may need both radiation and chemotherapy after.”

A relatively new form of cancer treatment, known as immunotherapy, also excites Dr. Haggerty. This treatment system boosts the body’s natural defenses to fight the cancer, utilizing substances made by the body or in a laboratory to improve or restore immune system function.

“Immunotherapy is not yet a first-line treatment in the fight against cancer, but the data being compiled about its effectiveness is looking good and we have great hope for it,” Dr. Haggerty said.