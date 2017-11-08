Carrie Thorne: The Beauty Mark

Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Carrie Thorne, right, meets with Carolyn Giordano.

By Sydney Garofolo and Carolyn Giordano

Carrie Thorne is the proud owner of The Beauty Mark Boutique in downtown Scranton. Open since September, The Beauty Mark is a boutique selling organic-based makeup while specializing in skincare.

Thorne graduated from Bloomsburg University with a business marketing degree. Her father owned car businesses throughout the Wyoming Valley area and she wanted to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps. She lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, for seven years and, while there, started her own skincare line called Sexy Stems. Sold online and through small boutiques, Sexy Stems is a skincare regimen for legs that helps remove cellulite. When Thorne moved back to the East Coast, she combined her entrepreneurship heritage with her passion for skincare and The Beauty Mark Boutique opened its doors.

With her passion for skincare, Thorne wanted to bring a holistic approach to makeup. The Beauty Mark sells organic-based makeup and skincare that is all tested and handpicked by her. She is very specific about the products she brings into the store as she wants to sell only the highest quality products to her customers. Most of her products cannot be found in big box retailer stores and Thorne takes pride in each and every product that is sold.

The Beauty Mark itself is a place where women and men can come and feel comfortable while getting a specialized approach to their skincare needs. The space is spectacular. With a clean, modern feel, it is perfect for all ages. A customer can sit down and talk about what he or she is looking for, instead of being overwhelmed by big box retailers. The staff at The Beauty Mark will then analyze and figure out exactly what the customer needs for their beauty wardrobe. The Boutique also provides special services including organic airbrush tanning, makeup applications, makeup lessons and bridal parties. Clients getting their makeup done can choose from a variety of looks in order to fit their occasion.

Although The Beauty Mark looks like it is out of a magazine, Thorne certainly faced her share of struggles while getting to this point and still faces some today. One of the biggest challenges that she is still working to overcome is getting this brand-new concept out there. This type of business is new to the area; therefore, Thorne needs to continually market her affordable luxury cosmetics.

With the brand-new start of The Beauty Mark there is still plenty Thorne plans to accomplish. Coming soon, the boutique will offer lunchtime facials. These quick facials are perfect for an on-the-go pick-me-up during the workday. Her long-term goal is to make The Beauty Mark the go-to specialty beauty boutique in the area, as well as the go-to spot for brides and their bridal parties. She plans to relaunch her high-performance-based skincare line with the hope that it will be just as successful as it was in Scottsdale. Ultimately, The Beauty Mark Boutique’s goal is to be an online store able to reach people around the world.

For women entrepreneurs, or entrepreneurs in general, Thorne offers a few pieces of advice. Her first is simple, but is easier said than done.

“Just get started,” she says. “Whatever it is that you want to accomplish, even if you do 1 percent every day you are 1 percent closer to accomplishing it.”

Also, It is important to never fear failure, it only makes you stronger and motivates you further. Those growing pains associated with failure help you to understand exactly what path to follow in order to reach your goals.

Lastly, Thorne says, “It’s okay to make a mistake, and it’s okay to ask for help.” No one knows it all when it comes to starting your own business, but one thing is for sure, when it comes to your beauty routine, The Beauty Mark has all the knowledge.

You can check out everything Thorne has to offer at www.thebeautymarkboutique.com. The shop can also be found on Facebook (The Beauty Mark Boutique) and Instagram (Beautymark.570).

Carolyn Giordano and Sydney Garofolo are University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center interns who work under the supervision of Donna Simpson, Consultant Manager.