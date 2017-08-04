Celebrating Women Entrepeneurs

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Claire Marangelli

Susan Estler is a talented artisan who has been making handcrafted jewelry for more than a decade.

Estler started making jewelry as a hobby, working with beads and then progressed to incorporating silver and copper into her designs.

Estler has always been artistic and attended Parson’s School of Design in New York City as a Communication Design major. At first, she began to study fashion design, but found her passion in working as a graphic designer.

Estler said making jewelry was not something she saw herself doing but rather had stumbled upon it accidentally. She chose this medium because of her husband’s encouragement that she “get a hobby” as a way to unwind from working. She said she had very low expectations because it was a medium with which she had never worked. She ended up loving it. She wanted to enjoy the process and learn how to create special pieces. When she moved to Bradenton, Florida, she took a class in creating jewelry.

Estler has been working on different techniques throughout the years, continually gaining experience. She sells handcrafted jewelry with intent. When she says intent, she means that each stone is purposefully designed and crafted with an intention. The stones and their historic purposes or significance have a meaning that she incorporates into her designs. Intentions is her line of jewelry that can viewed and ordered through her website. Estler describes her works as “little pieces of art.” She creates them specifically for each person that buys it. It may be something simple and understated, but the fact that an individual likes or purchases a piece makes it unique. She said most people buy jewelry that is mass produced so that everything looks the same. She has been told that her style is different and takes pride in its uniqueness.

Estler also has a copper heart series that was a result of her nephew’s wedding when she could not finding anything to wear. She said this collection has also been successful.

One of her favorite things to do is incorporate a keepsake or a memento into a piece of jewelry. Another is integrating stones and symbols into her meaningful, wearable jewelry. Estler recalls when she had taken costume jewelry from a client’s great aunt and made a beautiful piece from the elements. She also worked on a leather bracelet into which she incorporated a clients’ great-grandmother’s crucifix from Israel. Another special piece she worked on was combining a daughter’s and grandmother’s birthstones to make one special gem. She found a beautiful, clear stone that fused the two perfectly and nested it into a setting within a pendant. Estler enjoys creating jewelry of this meaningful nature.

Some of the jewelry that Estler designs is classic in style while other pieces are truly unique. She uses materials such as sterling silver, precious stones, semi-precious stones, common stones, and organic elements. She also uses copper, another important material that has its own unique characteristics which can then be combined with an assorted amount of beads. Estler handcrafts necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings and she loves to create custom pieces if someone is looking for something special or would like to have a creative, hand-made piece designed. Estler was contacted by the prop master for the CBS television show “Under the Dome” who found her ring online and asked if she would make him a few to use in the season opener. She was thrilled.

Estler thanks her past instructors and peers who have made an impact on her life through their patience and talents. However, she would certainly say that her husband is her No. 1 fan. Since he is also creative, he gives her ideas and suggestions when she cannot work through to a solution. She also has great friends and advisers who have been there for her through this process.

Estler advises women who want to start their own business, “If you want to do it, give it a try.” She sees people who have started in the jewelry business very early on and wishes she had trusted in her abilities and had not always taken the safe, practical route.

Estler is an animal lover who shares her home with three black cats — Katie, Spencer, and Sawyer — and has always had a love of horses. She got her first horse, Baldwin, when she turned 30. Estler loves hobbies that require a person to be “in the now.” She loves horseback riding because of this reason.

Anyone interested in Estler’s handcrafted jewelry can visit her website at www.susanestler.com or email her at susan@susanestler.com.

Claire Marangelli was a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center intern for four years prior to her recent graduation from graduate school. She worked under the supervision of Donna Simpson, consultant manager.