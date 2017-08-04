Celebrating Women Entrepeneurs

Nominate a Top Woman in Business. Click here. Nominate an NEPA business professional under 40. Click here.

Read the Latest E-Edition

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

20 Under 40: JenniferDessoye

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 11:10:02

Dr. Jennifer Dessoye is assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University and owner of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Academy (BBELA). Discontent with the early education curriculum and understanding of human development and neurolo (read more)

20 Under 40: Amy Hlavaty Belcher

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 13:55:46

Amy Hlavaty Belcher, 39, owner and artistic director of Abrabesque Academy of Dancing, believes that for those who have been given much, much is expected. “I just try hard to do my best,” she said. I have been blessed with many opportunities and many gift (read more)

20 Under 40: Christopher Hetro

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 11:21:35

Chris Hetro, 33, works hard and plays hard. “A strong work ethic is important, but finding balance outside of work is important because life is too short and you need to enjoy it,” he explained. As an electrical engineer and project manager at Borton-Laws (read more)

20 Under 40: C. David Pedri

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 15:19:17

For attorney C. David Pedri, 37, it’s all about a combination of qualities that contribute to success. “My philosophy is simple: be open and honest, treat people the way you would want to be treated, with respect, and work hard to attain your dreams. The (read more)

20 Under 40: Ed Frable

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:09 11:13:04

Ed Frable, 28, believes “if I work hard and stick to my word, good things will happen. My crew will not be deterred. We will re-evaluate our game plan and not give up until the job is complete,” explained Frable, the owner/operator of Ed Frable Constructi (read more)

20 Under 40: William H. Bender II

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 13:11:08

William H. Bender II, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, loves what he does. “I’m lucky. I come to work every day excited to help the people and institutions we work with,” explained Bender, 34, first vice president at Bender Wealth Management Group, Merrill Lynch. The fam (read more)

20 Under 40: Angelo Venditti

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 16:09:11

Angelo Venditti, 38, heard a call to the helping professions early on. Geisinger Northeast’s chief nursing officer answer was to volunteer for his local fire company. After high school, he became a paramedic, then enrolled in nursing school. Three years a (read more)

20 Under 40: Donald Mammano

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:17 12:38:37

At 20, Donald Mammano began his own company, while attending the University of Scranton. Mammano, now 33, and president of DFM Properties, recalls, as a youngster, holding a flashlight while his father fixed the kitchen sink. “From that point on I was fas (read more)

20 Under 40: William J. Fennie III

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:15 09:50:19

William J. Fennie III, 27, is always knocking on the proverbial door, because he knows one day, one will open. As an investment specialist with Integrated Capital Management (iCM) he cannot take “no” for an answer. “I make cold calls every day to invite f (read more)

20 Under 40: Marcus Magyar

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 13:25:24

As an advisor at CAPTRUST Financial Advisors, Marcus N. Magyar, CFP, 30, provides comprehensive wealth management and investment portfolio services to business owners, executives, families and high-net worth individuals. His multi-disciplinary team of pro (read more)

20 Under 40: Heather Davis

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 13:34:44

Heather M. Davis, 33, director of marketing and communication, is responsible for creating, overseeing and implementing a strategic marketing and comprehensive communications plan for The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC). She is also responsible for pr (read more)

20 Under 40: Alexandria Duffney

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 14:24:50

Alexandria Duffney, 30, is competitive by nature and loves a good challenge. These qualities have led her to her position as associate director of graduate admission at Wilkes University. Here she works with prospective students interested in enrolling in (read more)

20 Under 40: John Culkin

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:07 17:18:26

John Culkin’s tenets inform: “Less haste equal more speed; the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg, it is all about what you are made of, not the circumstances surrounding you; and don’t ask someone to walk a mile in your shoes, bef (read more)

20 Under 40: Conor O'Brien

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 17:19:58

“What could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing you hadn’t lived it,” mused Conor O’Brien.” As co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, O’Brien, 25, is responsible for leading the development of the overal (read more)

20 Under 40: Jessica Siegfried

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:12:08

Jessica Siegfried, 38, is senior designer with BlackOut Design Inc., where she is responsible for all creative design at the full-service agency, from traditional branding and print to collateral and front end web design. “I’ve always had an interest in t (read more)

20 Under 40: David Johns

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:08 10:15:37

David Johns’ career path has been shaped by his diverse experiences. As director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Moosic, Johns, 39, ensures that his engineering and consultant teams provide clients with their best effort. “We complete (read more)

20 Under 40: Robyn Jones

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 12:41:32

Robyn Jones, 38, president of ReferLocal LLC, has learned just as many lessons from her business successes as she’s had from her failures — and she believes it’s important to share that knowledge with her employees. After graduating from American Universi (read more)

20 Under 40: Nisha Arora

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:14 10:02:06

Nisha Arora, 36, tries to be the best version of herself every day. As general counsel for ERA One Source Realty Inc., she realized she cannot control other’s behavior so “I try to focus on myself and how I can be better,” she explained. Arora’s responsib (read more)

20 Under 40: Justin Sandy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:10 14:59:27

Starting at a young age in Hazleton, Justin C. Sandy, 33, found a passion for running. He became a member then a coach for Misericordia University’s cross country and track and field programs. “It was at Misericordia that I also garnered the profound sati (read more)

20 Under 40: Dr. Ariane Conaboy

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:11:16 09:38:07

As a doctor of internal medicine at Physicians Health Alliance, Dr. Ariane M. Conaboy, 34, realizes the importance of human life and how fragile it can be at times. Conaboy graduated from Scranton Prep and the University of Scranton with a double major in (read more)

Find us on Facebook!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

"Like" us on Facebook for all of the latest news! (read more)

Follow us on Twitter!

Photo: N/A, License: N/A

Follow us for constant updates! (read more)

Wal-Mart offers grocery pickup service in Dickson City, Tunkhannock

DICKSON CITY — Joining a growing number of grocery stores to offer personal shopper services, Wal-Mart now has curbside pickup at its stores in Dickson City and Tunkhannock. (read more)

Latest Business News

Staff / Published: August 4, 2017

Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: Alan McAnulty, License: N/A, Created: 2016:05:22 12:24:17

Photo: Alan McAnulty, License: N/A

By Claire Marangelli

Susan Estler is a talented artisan who has been making handcrafted jewelry for more than a decade.

Estler started making jewelry as a hobby, working with beads and then progressed to incorporating silver and copper into her designs.

Estler has always been artistic and attended Parson’s School of Design in New York City as a Communication Design major. At first, she began to study fashion design, but found her passion in working as a graphic designer.

Estler said making jewelry was not something she saw herself doing but rather had stumbled upon it accidentally. She chose this medium because of her husband’s encouragement that she “get a hobby” as a way to unwind from working. She said she had very low expectations because it was a medium with which she had never worked. She ended up loving it. She wanted to enjoy the process and learn how to create special pieces. When she moved to Bradenton, Florida, she took a class in creating jewelry.

Estler has been working on different techniques throughout the years, continually gaining experience. She sells handcrafted jewelry with intent. When she says intent, she means that each stone is purposefully designed and crafted with an intention. The stones and their historic purposes or significance have a meaning that she incorporates into her designs. Intentions is her line of jewelry that can viewed and ordered through her website. Estler describes her works as “little pieces of art.” She creates them specifically for each person that buys it. It may be something simple and understated, but the fact that an individual likes or purchases a piece makes it unique. She said most people buy jewelry that is mass produced so that everything looks the same. She has been told that her style is different and takes pride in its uniqueness.

Estler also has a copper heart series that was a result of her nephew’s wedding when she could not finding anything to wear. She said this collection has also been successful.

One of her favorite things to do is incorporate a keepsake or a memento into a piece of jewelry. Another is integrating stones and symbols into her meaningful, wearable jewelry. Estler recalls when she had taken costume jewelry from a client’s great aunt and made a beautiful piece from the elements. She also worked on a leather bracelet into which she incorporated a clients’ great-grandmother’s crucifix from Israel. Another special piece she worked on was combining a daughter’s and grandmother’s birthstones to make one special gem. She found a beautiful, clear stone that fused the two perfectly and nested it into a setting within a pendant. Estler enjoys creating jewelry of this meaningful nature.

Some of the jewelry that Estler designs is classic in style while other pieces are truly unique. She uses materials such as sterling silver, precious stones, semi-precious stones, common stones, and organic elements. She also uses copper, another important material that has its own unique characteristics which can then be combined with an assorted amount of beads. Estler handcrafts necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings and she loves to create custom pieces if someone is looking for something special or would like to have a creative, hand-made piece designed. Estler was contacted by the prop master for the CBS television show “Under the Dome” who found her ring online and asked if she would make him a few to use in the season opener. She was thrilled.

Estler thanks her past instructors and peers who have made an impact on her life through their patience and talents. However, she would certainly say that her husband is her No. 1 fan. Since he is also creative, he gives her ideas and suggestions when she cannot work through to a solution. She also has great friends and advisers who have been there for her through this process.

Estler advises women who want to start their own business, “If you want to do it, give it a try.” She sees people who have started in the jewelry business very early on and wishes she had trusted in her abilities and had not always taken the safe, practical route.

Estler is an animal lover who shares her home with three black cats — Katie, Spencer, and Sawyer — and has always had a love of horses. She got her first horse, Baldwin, when she turned 30. Estler loves hobbies that require a person to be “in the now.” She loves horseback riding because of this reason.

Anyone interested in Estler’s handcrafted jewelry can visit her website at www.susanestler.com or email her at susan@susanestler.com.

Claire Marangelli was a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center intern for four years prior to her recent graduation from graduate school. She worked under the supervision of Donna Simpson, consultant manager.

We welcome user discussion on our site, under the following guidelines:

To comment you must first create a profile and sign-in with a verified DISQUS account or social network ID. Sign up here.

Comments in violation of the rules will be denied, and repeat violators will be banned. Please help police the community by flagging offensive comments for our moderators to review. By posting a comment, you agree to our full terms and conditions. Click here to read terms and conditions.