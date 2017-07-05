Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



By Carolyn Giordano

Lauren Woodard is the co-owner of Lavish Body and Home, located in downtown Scranton. Lavish is a unique hybrid space, both a full-service salon and high-end retail boutique. The boutique offers jewelry, accessories, loungewear, a men’s department, home décor, and body-care lines. The store carries upscale items, from lines that consumers can’t find anywhere else. Woodard describes Lavish as “a very miniature department store.” The two aspects of the business are designed to feed and complement each other while offering clients a truly “Lavish” experience.

Co-owning the business with her husband Micah, Woodard is from Point Pleasant, New Jersey and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in family counseling. Although Woodard’s degree is not typical of a business woman, she has used her schooling to form a relationship with her clients that goes beyond business. Woodard takes pride in the notion that Lavish is not only a business, but a personal experience between the two aspects of the store and her clients. Prior to owning Lavish, Woodard certainly had plenty of experience in both the retail world, as well as the beauty industry. Woodard has previously worked many smaller jobs in retail, and received her skin care certification working as an esthetician.

Woodard purchased Lavish from its previous owners three years ago. Prior to purchasing Lavish, Woodard had been a successful employee of the store, working as a part time manager and eventually becoming a full-time manager. When the previous owners were ready to sell, Woodard got the call. Lavish had become such a part of her that the decision was an easy one, one that she never saw coming but ended up being perfect. Of course nothing is ever actually perfect, and there certainly were some bumps in the road.

Purchasing the business itself, Woodard says, was the most intimidating part. More stressful than even running your own. After the purchase it was up to Woodard to make sure that the business was successful. Being a mother and having a career is certainly not easy, however Woodard was determined to make it work. Knowing that the majority of small businesses which remained successful were hybrid spaces, Lavish’s original structure as a salon as well as a retail boutique remained. Today, Woodard struggles with the ever-changing trends in consumer habits, as well as the trends in the beauty industry. With the rise of internet shopping and next day shipping, there has been a change in people’s mentality towards retail. Woodard noticed that previously sold high-end necessities weren’t selling as well as they had been in the past, in order to adapt, the store made a shift toward unique gifts. Woodard embraces each shift in trends saying “it makes it fun constantly changing, shifting, having to reinvent.” As far as the beauty industry is concerned, Woodard strives to find the balance between staying on top of trends and staying current, however not at the risk of getting too caught up in them.

Woodard is always looking to continue to reinvent and grow both the store and salon. While the salon has just been recently redone, her ultimate goal is to be able to offer an experience to clients, not only a service. Woodard believes this is what stands out to clients.

For women entrepreneurs, or entrepreneurs in general, Woodard offers a few pieces of advice. Always reevaluate every aspect of your business. Even when things are good, you can always be working to make sure each aspect is working in the best possible way. This advice is evident in the salon as well as the store, where it is clear that the time Woodard dedicates to making sure her business is functioning as well as possible is being well spent.

You can check out everything Lavish has to offer at their store, located at 600 Linden Street

Scranton, PA and on their website, lavishbodyhome.com. They can also be found on Facebook (Lavish Body & Home :: The Salon at Lavish) and Instagram (lavishbodyhome).

Carolyn Giordano is a University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center intern who works under the supervision of Donna Simpson, Consultant Manager.