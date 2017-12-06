Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



by Sydney Garofolo and Carolyn Giordano

Varsity Pit Stop is a full-service premium deli and grill conveniently located in Dunmore. Opened in April of 2014, co-owner Christine Sompel takes pride in the quality of food they offer as well as their exceptional customer service.

Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, Sompel was always pushed to be an out-of-the-box thinker and an extremely hard worker. Sompel graduated from the University of Scranton with a master’s degree in individual and group counseling. For several years, she worked in the mental health field with children and adolescents going through “life problems.” After her first child was born, Sompel decided to take a step back from the mental health field and spend time at home with her three beautiful children. When she was ready to return to the workforce, Sompel took a position as a human resource administrator. She felt this would be a good match for her, as she could utilize her education, while working on group behavior in the corporate setting. After climbing up the ladder and ultimately taking on a management role, Christine found herself unemployed following a company acquisition and unfortunately could not maintain the lifestyle she was accustomed to. This then led her to the next chapter of her life.

This huge life change caused Sompel to take a step forward and become involved in what is now known as Varsity Pit Stop. She and her business partner acquired the business originally as a turnkey gas station operation, quickly learning that there is no such reality. With much hard work, serious dedication, and a strong passion to be a step above the competition, Varsity Pit Stop has come into its own. Over the years, it has grown into a great convenience store for the local community but Sompel would like it to prosper even further. Varsity Pit Stop supports local businesses in the area by offering their items as well. Sompel is directly involved in the day to day management of Varsity Pit Stop. Sompel says, “As a small business owner, you are your everything.” From a full-time employee, to a customer service wiz making sure everyone who walks into the store leaves with a smile on their face and of course the convenience item they were originally looking for is now her passion.

Although Varsity Pit Stop has made tremendous strides over the last couple of years Sompel was certainly faced with many struggles along the way, some still present today. Going into business, Sompel and her partner were not knowledgeable in the industry. The first year of business the deli took a very large loss due to a lack of knowledge. Sompel is still developing her knowledge of being a small business owner and just recently graduated from the six-week entrepreneurial StartUP class offered by The University of Scranton’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Center. Taking one day at a time, Sompel’s current goal is to turn a profit and provide the best food and experience to each customer who walks in the door. Sompel said, “Perhaps one day Varsity Pit Stop will have many locations…one can only dream.”

For women entrepreneurs, or entrepreneurs in general, Sompel shared a few pieces of advice. “Take the time to learn business skills before you start your business, rather than learning them as you start your business.” This will save you time, money, and lots of stress. Take one day at a time because a successful business takes time. Additionally, surround yourself with smart people and learn from them. The key to starting a business is wisdom. The only way to become wise is to gain knowledge, skill, and experience from those who have already solved a piece of the puzzle and from your own life experiences as well.

Check out all Varsity Pit Stop has to offer at 438 W. Drinker Street, Dunmore on Facebook at varsitypitstop, and on Instagram at varsity_pit_stop.

Sydney Garofolo and Carolyn Giordano are University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center interns who work under the supervision of Donna Simpson, Consultant Manager SBDC.