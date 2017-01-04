Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Louis Danso Ellen Clauss

By Denise Rizzo

Ellen Clauss, a recent graduate of Marywood University and owner of Aya Fair Trade, always knew that she wanted to own her own business. What exactly her business would be, she was unsure, but in every scenario she imagined, from 4 to 18, Clauss was the one running the business.

It was not until entering college, as a marketing and philosophy major and holding an internship with a small company called Daakye, did Clauss have a better idea of what she would do. This past April, Aya Fair Trade was started — or, rather, continued.

As a freshman in college, Clauss, was an intern for a small Scranton-based company called Daakye. Originally started by Abby Speicher, the company worked with seamstresses in Ghana to create bags that were sold in the United States. A portion of the profits made from the sale of the bags were used to fund educational scholarships for children in Ghana.

Speicher closed shop in 2012 and even before graduating this past May, Clauss asked Speicher if she could restart the business. Speicher gave Clauss the thumbs up.

Since the business had been closed for almost four years, starting it back up was not easy. Clauss had to go through a long process of rebranding, getting in touch with old contacts and developing new products. To get Aya Fair Trade off the ground she and her team competed in TecBridge’s business plan competition and won. The win gave them the boost they needed and by May the company was up and running.

Along with the expected struggles of starting a business, Clauss faced difficulties getting her shipment from one country to another, getting the company’s name out there and figuring out new places to source their raw materials. A challenge she is dealing with now, is becoming fair trade certified.

Although she faces complications, the passion and joy that she gets from her work makes everything worth it, Clauss said. Ironically, the name of the company acts as a perfect symbol for it. “Aya” is an Adinkra (representing concepts and used in fabrics and pottery) symbol of the Ashanti people of West Africa. Aya is the fern representing endurance and resourcefulness; a plant that can grow in difficult places.

Aya Fair Trade works with artisan seamstresses in Ghana to create a variety of unique, fair trade bags using an African wax, black-print style of fabric. She uses a portion of the profits to fund educational scholarships for children in Ghana. Currently, 36 children are being funded.

Clauss offers a few pieces of advice to aspiring entrepreneurs:

• Never be afraid to ask for help. “So many other people have already faced the challenges that you will face and getting their perspective and advice can be extremely helpful.”

• Think about why you are starting a business. “We live in an interconnected world that impacts others. Think about what that impact is going to have on those who make your products, the employees who give their time and the customers who support your business.”

• “Business cannot and should not solely be about the bottom line, but about giving consideration to other people and giving consideration to the environment.”

Clauss attributes her success to many of her past teachers, professors, friends from all walks of life and most importantly her family.

You can see the children being helped and all of the products Aya Fair Trade offers at onayafairtrade.com, on Facebook and Instagram @aya_fair_trade.

Denise Rizzo is an intern with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Center at The University of Scranton under the supervision of Donna Simpson consultant manager. Rizzo is a senior in the Kania School of Management and a member of the Lady Royals basketball team.